Strange course of events around the Qatar Airways flight

A Qatar Airways flight from Auckland to Doha has been delayed for three days. The travelers had no idea what was going on.

Last Sunday, the plane was to depart from New Zealand via Adelaide (Australia) to Qatar. When the travelers arrived at the gate, their flight was suddenly cancelled. They then had to go through security to return to the company check-in counter. According to Jeff Howell, one of the passengers, Qatar Airways provided little information to travelers. “It was a very unusual experience,” he says. New Zealand stuff after trying several times to get in touch with the company. “Nobody had any idea what was going on.”

The strangest thing that happens with a @Qatar Airways flight number : My sister was in New Zealand (yay) and was due to leave on QR915 AKL > DOH (via ADL) yesterday at 6.25pm. Just before boarding, the bags were removed and, to great hassle, the passengers were ushered back through Immigration and Biosecurity 1. —James Brock 🏳️‍🌈 (@jmrbrock) May 16, 2022

Reception in hotels

In any case, the travelers would not leave the same evening. They were then taken by bus to a hotel. The next day, the passengers boarded a bus again. They thought it would take them to the airport. However, the bus terminus was another hotel. There they would end up spending another night not knowing when they would finally return. On Tuesday, travelers were asked to stay at the hotel for another day. “We are pretty much locked in here. No one gave us money to buy food or anything like that. The hotel was generous enough to make us breakfast this morning,” Howell said. Some travelers received food stamps, some did not. On Tuesday afternoon, Howell received an email with a ticket email for another Qatar Airways flight to Doha scheduled for Wednesday.

bird strikes

In the end, it turned out the plane had a problem, said Christopher Paykel, director of Qatar Airways in New Zealand. “QR915 from Auckland to Doha was grounded at Auckland Airport on May 15 due to damage to the aircraft’s wing following a bird strike,” it said. -he declares. On Wednesday, the first part of the passengers departed from Auckland. Other options are being studied for the rest.