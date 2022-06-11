June 7th was a bad day Louis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS). At the Ninth Summit of the United States Faced A young man shows him what he is: the puppet of a White House and the instigator of the coup in Bolivia. (Following the victory of Evo Morales, Almagro and OAS following the 2019 Bolivian elections, Morales was forced to resign after being declared fraudulent. However, the results of the OAS censorship were rejected. He argued that democracy could not be taught because it was tainted.

In another room at the Los Angeles summit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen did not seem to be doing well: many journalists accused him of using press freedom to cover up those who killed journalists and to impose sanctions on some countries. Conference. ⁇Democratic or hypocritical?”Echoed over the loudspeaker on Tuesday.

The storm meeting began with a major diplomatic stalemate for the United States, when several Latin American presidents announced that they would not attend, as Cuba had excluded Venezuela and Nicaragua. The exemption was ordered by the White House, while the US State Department website continues to promote the open and unrestricted nature of the meeting. Is there To read“The United States has always expressed its commitment to an inclusive process that includes the input of peoples and organizations that represent the enormous diversity of our hemisphere, and includes indigenous and other historically excluded voices.”

Analysts have branded it a failure even before the start of the US summit.

Hypocrisy seems like the glue that holds this summit together. Leading American media and analysts have branded the June 6-10 meeting a failure even before it began. On June 7, the daily newspaper promised.Washington Post“This summit of the United States in Los Angeles will be remembered for its absence, rather than for its potential similarities,” he told readers. In particular, the absence of Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lபpez Obrador (AMLO), a political figure who was frequently mentioned on American social networks and in the media on June 7-8, drew more attention than US President Joe Biden. Google Trends Statistics.

Richard n. Haas, a former adviser to former Secretary of State Colin Powell and director of policy planning for the State Department, summed up the disaster. Tweet: “The US summit is a failure, a diplomatic own goal. The US has no trade proposal, no immigration policy, no infrastructure package. Rather, the focus is on who will be and who will not be. It is not clear why we insisted on allowing the summit to continue.

As expected from a meeting not announced 72 hours before the start of the invitation list, indifference dominates the discussions, with no one attending, according to witnesses. Nevertheless, the US government did not miss the opportunity to perpetuate the notion of civil society participation. He met with representatives of the Cuban community in Miami, who are being paid by USAID and rewarded with even more money. During the summit Promised After all, a new $ 9 million fund to support “independent journalism” even though users already exist $ 20 million Received annually to promote “regime change” in Cuba.

The United States has not missed an opportunity to perpetuate the myth of civil society participation.

This political scene takes place basically in a bunker, just like the Los Angeles Police Department got More than $ 15 million Was appointed to defend the summit and to militarize the city known for its homelessness and poverty zones. Meanwhile, the Democratic elite, who have lost touch with the reality of their own country, the victims of daily massacres, are posing as too powerless to meet the expectations of citizens. While most decisions and legislation are paralyzed, this elite reiterates the old Monroe doctrine – America for Americans – and ensures its isolation in Latin America.

The United States seldom takes into account the distinctive features of its Latin American neighbors: culture, linguistics, religion and tradition. This may seem incomprehensible today, but American foreign policy towards Latin America is designed and implemented entirely from ideological approaches and is characterized by simple conclusions that will ultimately harm everyone, first and foremost the United States.

Storm-resistant, alternate over, the People’s Summit for Democracy‘, Itself Installed The White House Friends are not far from the summit. It is funded by about 250 organizations, most of them local authorities, with the permission of the authorities who marched through the streets of Los Angeles on June 10 against the summit, or did everything they could to pacify the alternative summit. Or not.

Coincidentally, the media siege imposed during this US summit did not meet with the expected success. Both Almagro and Plingon have gone viral on social media for reasons beyond their control, and they will not finally experience the fury of excluded flavors.

This article has been published before La Jornada