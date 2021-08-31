Still the fourth season of the popular Manifest series, exclusively on Netflix

The drama surrounding the cancellation of the hit series Manifesto was huge. Was there a fourth season on NBC or not? Will Netflix save the series? Will the first 3 seasons also come in the Belgian offer of the streaming service? Many questions about the Montego Air Flight 828 series were cheerfully answered on “828 Day” (August 28). Find out what we know so far about the news, trailer, and release date. Manifesto season 4 on Netflix.

What is the story of the Manifesto about?

Montego Air flight 828 landed safely after a rather hectic routine flight. Passengers and crew are relieved when they touch the ground again. In a few hours spent in the air, the rest of the world has advanced five years. Friends, relatives and relatives who had lost hope and moved on with their lives are now faced with the fact that everyone on Flight 828 survived the alleged crash. The occupants of the flight get a second chance, but soon learn that this great mystery has serious consequences. It seems they are destined for great things.

Year: 2018

Type: Series

IMDb: 7.1 out of 35,000 votes

Duration: 4 seasons

Categories: Drama, Mystery, Science-Fiction

Maker: Jeff rake

To throw: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis

When will Manifest season 4 be on Netflix in Belgium?

After months of uncertainty, word has finally come out: Manifest is getting a fourth and final season of Netflix! The news was first announced on “828 Day” (August 28) in a tweet from the streaming giant: “We couldn’t miss such an important day as it is today. Manifesto will officially return for a super long fourth and final season, only on Netflix! This season will have no less than 20 episodes.

I couldn’t let a day pass as important as it is today. Manifest will officially be back for an oversized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX – Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021 MANIFEST RETURNS FOR SEASON 4! Netflix will be bringing back the television series for a fourth and final 20-episode season, which concludes the story of the passengers on Flight 828. # Happy828Day pic.twitter.com/k8EFVYlNe2 – Netflix Geek (@NetflixGeeked) August 28, 2021

When Netflix “records” a series after it has been canceled by another television company, it becomes a Netflix Original. These series are typically shown worldwide on the streaming service, such as with Lucifer was the case. However, as of this writing, Manifest Season 1-3 is only available on Netflix in the United States. It is not yet clear if and when these seasons will also come to Belgium at the time of writing.

Earlier we announced that the hit series will not be getting a fourth season from NBC. Sources have already said Variety that it is hoped that the series will be taken over by another company, which could prevent a possible resumption. Also, the hashtag #SaveManifesto fast trending and Netflix ultimately proved to be the lifeline.

When will Manifest season 4 be on Netflix in Belgium? It is currently unknown if and when Season 4 of the Manifest series will arrive in Belgium. As soon as more news about the launch becomes known, it will be announced via your email.

Where can you watch the Manifest series online? You can watch Manifest Season 1-3 as described below.

How can you watch the first three seasons on Netflix in Belgium now?

The first three seasons of this series are currently not available in the Belgian offer of video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video. However, you can already watch Manifest from Belgium with a very simple trick: a good VPN.

Will there be a season 5 of Manifest or is S4 the last season of the show?

The fourth season of Manifest will also be the final season. Netflix returns to center stage for just one closing season. Sadly, there won’t be Season 5.

What teaser or trailer is there for Manifest season 4?

There’s no trailer for Part 4 yet, but luckily there is an exciting trailer for Season 3 of Manifest and you can watch it directly below.