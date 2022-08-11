Still crowds on the road due to holiday traffic
This weekend (August 13-14), European roads will once again be very busy due to holiday outbound and inbound traffic.
This weekend (August 13-14), there will still be a lot of people on French roads. Saturday will be the busiest day.
Busy roads are:
A7 Lyon-Orange, A9 Orange – Spanish Border, A10/A63 Paris – Poitiers – Bordeaux – Spanish border, A71/A75 Orleans – Clermont-Ferrand – Beziers.
The route through central France via the A20 Vierzon-Limoges-Toulouse was much less busy last weekend.
Again, it will be tight on German roads (motorways) this weekend. On Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon, you have the most risk of traffic jams.
Most delays are expected on:
A1/A7 near Hamburg, A3 Würzburg – Frankfurt – Cologne, A7 Würzburg – Ulm – Fussen, AT 8 Munich – Salzburg.
The number road works (900) cause additional delays.
On Austrian roads it is again very busy due to holiday traffic.
He will be particularly busy on:
A10/11 Salzburg – Villach – Ljubljana, A12/A13 Kufstein-Innsbruck-Brenner, B179 Fussen-Nassereith.
In Austria, apply in the summer in the Länder of Tyrol and Salzburg driving bans. Through traffic is not permitted on the main road during and around the weekend to avoid traffic jams.
In Switzerland, it is very crowded on Fridays and Saturdays due to public holiday traffic. Tuesday is the best day to travel. The bottlenecks this weekend are: A2 Basel – Chiasso, near the Gotthard tunnel and Chiasso, A13 Chur – Bellinzona, at the San Bernardino tunnel.
In Italy, especially on Saturdays, it is very crowded due to holiday traffic, but there are also traffic jams in the north and south on Sundays.
The roads traveled this weekend are:
A1 Milan-Florence, A4 Milan – Trieste, A14 Bologna – Ancona, A22 Brenner Pass – Verona.
Due to the traffic on the roads, only 500 places will be worked in Italy in the coming period instead of 1,000 for the summer holidays.
With your car on vacation
Driving assistance system? So pause too!
Source: ANWB traffic information
