Want an autograph from Steve Jobs? Then you have to dig deep into the bag. A scribble from the Apple founder flies into the counter for tons. OMT editor Jeroen Krak tells you about it.

Steve Jobs, of course, is a true legend. He completely changed the landscape with his vision of technology. He made Apple one of the most successful companies in America. Unfortunately we had to do it too soon without him, but thankfully we can all still enjoy what he left behind.

Apple products that make a lot of money

But it’s not just about products like Macs and iPhones. Other things that Steve Jobs has signed up for are also making tons of money. In fact in this case, a letter signed by the Apple founder is now paying a lot of money.

RR Auctions auctioned various items related to Apple. There was something special about it. Among other things, you can score an original unlocked iPhone and an equally unlocked iPad. These earned $35,000 and $25,000 respectively.

Years before eSim, Steve Jobs wanted to do away with the physical SIM card

Comedian Steve Jobs

However, it could be even crazier. We are not talking about an object, but a piece of paper. Well, of course it’s not that simple. The paper shows that Steve Jobs had a good sense of humor. Someone asked the Apple founder for an autograph, and received a humorous reply: “I’m honored that you write to me, but I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs. His writing can be found under the May 11, 1983 letter.

A buyer who appreciates Jobs’ sense of humor This letter. It sold for $479,939. It is more than just a note of works including a substantial amount and signature. It ‘only’ made $55,000. If you own a Steve Jobs autograph — who doesn’t, of course — you can get a lot of money for it.