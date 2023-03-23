Steiner sits once in the commentary booth

Haas team boss Günther Steiner has become one of the most popular figures in the world of Formula 1 in recent years. The Italian owes his popularity to the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”. Steiner makes grateful use of his new status and therefore accepts a few offers.

Steiner’s popularity also increased significantly in the United States. The country is familiar surroundings for the Haas team boss, including the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. This weekend he will therefore take his place in the commentary booth at Fox, where he will comment on the NASCAR races. Along with Kurt Busch, he is added to the commentary team for a weekend.