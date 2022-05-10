Stefano Domenicali sees a new standard in Miami: ‘This is what Formula 1 is today’





Ian Parkes and Remy Ramjiawan





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 4:48 PM – Last update: 4:50 PM

Stefano Domenicali believes Formula 1 is currently “on fire” following the debut of the Miami Grand Prix, which the Italian says was a success on all fronts.

Off the track, the Miami Grand Prix was spectacular in terms of facilities and entertainment, and it became the stuff of all kinds of stars who wanted to see and be seen above all else. Also among the celebrities who arrived was former First Lady Michelle Obama. Yet Domenicali is also aware that there is still a lot to improve at the Miami GP.

Domenicali is running out of superlatives

“What we went through this weekend was just amazing,” Domenicali said. GPF Fans† He continues: “When you consider that we signed the contract less than a year ago and there was nothing at the time, it’s impressive, so congratulations, it’s great vibes We see what Formula 1 looks like today.” The growth of the sport in the United States was also noticeable. “Everyone wanted to be there, and it was hard to say yes or no. Everyone said ‘This is the place to be. Formula 1! Formula 1!’ so I think we should all be happy,” he says enthusiastically.

Race more important than entertainment

Now that the Grand Prix weekend is over, the organization is considering improvements for next year. “There will be improvements, but that’s not the main thing,” said Domenicali, who will speak with Hard Rock Stadium CEO Tom Garfinkel in the coming days. “Our goal is always to have great races. You can have everything in order, but if he’s missing… So I’ll sit down with Tom for sure. There are definitely lessons to be learned” , he admits. Despite this, the Formula 1 CEO considers the event more than a success. “But when you see the energy, it’s great. But again, the vibes are there. We have a head start on the growth that we need because Formula 1 is on fire,” concludes- he.