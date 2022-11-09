Stefano Domenicali reveals his vision for F1: ‘Creating a ‘Super Bowl’ everywhere we go”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has shared the sport’s vision of removing every race from the calendar at Super Bowl level. The Super Bowl is the final of American football, where entertainment comes first and sports are part of it.

A special opening night for the Las Vegas Grand Prix took place last Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton, george russellSergio Perez and Alexander Albon were there to count until next year, when the starting lights on the Strip go out. The race in the city of play will be the third visit to the United States next year, following the race in Miami and COTA.

Growing up

“Our vision of ‘Wherever we go, we want to create a Super Bowl’ is much easier to understand if you have an American mindset,” Domenicali told the the wall street journal. “We’re trying, politely, to offer something that’s not purely American, but international. And we’ve seen the effect of being stubborn being in Vegas. Nobody thought we could convince the committees to be on the Strip Saturday night.” , he explains the spectacular growth of the sport.

2005 United States Grand Prix

I found the way

Formula 1 struggled to establish itself on American soil, with the events of the Indianapolis race in 2005 damaging the sport’s reputation. The introduction of Circuit of the Americas in 2012 led to a period of slow growth, but the last two post-pandemic tours have accelerated this process with record attendance figures. Of the surge in interest, Domenicali says, “It was such a quick turnaround, over a period of two years. An incredible turnaround that didn’t exist before.”

