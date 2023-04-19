Van der Gragt (30) started his football career at Reiger Boys in Heerhugowaard and played at the highest level for AZ, Telstar, FC Twente, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Barcelona and now the InterMilan.

Van der Gragt will make his debut for the Oranje Leeuwinnen on March 8, 2013 in the match against Switzerland. The Inter Milan player was a permanent starter for the team that became European champions in their own country in 2017 and silver medalists at the World Cup in France in 2019. In the years that followed, Van der Gragt was also indispensable in the defense of Orange. In the game against Germany earlier this month, she played her hundredth international match. Van der Gragt has scored twelve times for Orange so far.

A position at AZ, possibly in a management role, seems to be perfect for Van der Gragt. She comes from the region, has already played in AZ and previously completed an internship at the AZ Youth Academy. As we know, AZ will return to the Women’s Eredivisie next season and take over the license from VV Alkmaar. Mark de Vries, the current coach of VV Alkmaar, will be the coach of AZ next season, it was announced at the end of March.

Robert Eenhoorn, managing director of AZ, has already announced that a new director will be presented soon. The circuit already featured names such as Marleen Molenaar and Claudia van den Heiligenberg, but with her retirement as an active player, Van der Gragt now appears to be the leading contender.