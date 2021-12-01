Staying up late during GPs? Fortunately more races to come!

Free practice sessions, qualifying and races are broadcast live on Ziggo channels every race weekend. There are previews and reviews with sports experts and you can do it yourself. To follow F1 live you need F1 TV Pro. You get it for free with a Ziggo Sport Totaal subscription. However, you can take out an F1 TV Pro subscription directly from Formula 1. only manage your internet.

The latest F1 news

If you want to be kept up to date with all the latest F1 news during race weekends, you can follow it not only on the site, but also on the RacingNews365 Youtube Channel. Presenter Joris Mosterdijk will keep you updated on all developments in the fast-paced world of Formula 1.

With two races to go, the championship is very exciting, because who will be the champion? Will it be Verstappen’s first or Hamilton’s eighth? The difference is only eight points! Learn more about the World Cup standings here.

With the board on your knees?

The last two races will take place in the afternoon and early evening. The Saudi Arabian GP kicks off at 6.30pm, which is great for watching the race with the board in your lap on Jeddah’s brand new track – a super-fast street circuit.

And the decision in the title? He could fall this weekend, but he probably won’t fall until the very last GP of the season: the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12. This race starts at 3:00 p.m. Dutch time.

If Verstappen wins the title, which in theory could already happen this weekend in Saudi Arabia, there will be plenty of time to celebrate with a big glass of champagne!

This article was made possible in part by Ziggo.