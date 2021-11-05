s-Gravenzande 04.11.2021 – On May 3, B&W received questions about problems with public transportation in Julianneve, Koning.

According to Section 42 of the Rules of Procedure, they inform you as follows.

Introduction

From January 4, 2021 the temporary bus stop at ‘s-Gravenzande’ on both sides of the Koningin Julianalaan was accessed by residents of the WV fraction ‘s-Gravenzande about De Brug. This stop is the final stop for line 32, which is called the “hospital line”, and line 31 will stop here as well. Due to the lack of parking information and bus shelters, there is no shelter for travelers in bad weather.

Question 1

Is the Board ready to consult with EBS and MRDH to return bus 32 and stop at the old Naaldwijkseweg site?

Answer 1

Since the new Haaglanden Streek offer came into effect in the summer of 2019, line 32 on Gravenzande has been running in one direction from Naaldwijkseweg / Beukenlaan / Vondellaan / Vestdijklaan / Oudelandstraat / Wijkinald / Koning toning. However, this route has led to complaints from residents of Naaldwijkseweg and Beukenlaan. These are mainly related to vibration disturbances and unsafe traffic conditions of the narrow lane at Naaldwijkseweg. To provide a solution to this, the Naaldwijkseweg / Koningin Julianweg / roundabout Rijnvaartweg / Queen Julian aweg / Naaldwijkseweg route draft transport plan 2021 has been included in the EBS in consultation with MRDH and EBS. . Since extended buses can also be used on this route, the 32nd line can provide adequate capacity during rush hours. The draft transport plan was approved by the Haaglanden Region EBS 2021 July 2020 MRDH Board of Transportation Board Committee. Since the beginning of 2021, bus route 32 has been running in both directions via Naaldwijkseweg / Koningin Julian aweg / Rijnvaartweg / Koningin Julianweg / Naldwijkseweg at Roundabout.

Question 2

Can’t the well-fitted parking lot on the bridge on either side of the Oudelandstraat be reopened, which can also be done for bus 31?

Answer 2

The bus shelters at the De Brook stop were recently relocated to the Julianavek stop in Koning. More missing stop information is included here at the same time. Bicycle clamps can be moved in a short time. It is being explored whether safe crossing can be implemented to facilitate the transition from line 31 to line 32. In early 2022, these activities will go hand in hand with the redesign of this part of Koning’s Julianavek. De Brug, a former stop in Oudelandstraat, can no longer be added to Bus Line 31’s schedule. Due to the increase in travel time, line 31 is no longer linked to the schedule of public transport lines at Hoekse Lijn and The Hague.

Question 3

Is Alderman ready to reuse the old stop on the bridge at Oudelandstraat for buses 32 and 31? Used?

Answer 3

See Answers 1 and 2

Question 4

Who brought all this?

Answer 4

See Answer Question 1