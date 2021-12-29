State Council approves Ghoyhuys Oud Ade plan

The Hague

The Council of State on Wednesday rejected all objections from neighbors against the legalization of the Het Ghoyhuys entertainment, courses and events company in Oud Ade. Neighbors especially fear serious nuisance from parking right in front of their house on Zuidzijderweg if more and more visitors come to Ghoyhuys new style.

They therefore opposed the zoning plan, necessary to legalize the leisure business in its current form. The plan regulates, among other things, the parking spaces of the ten leisure apartments and the multifunctional hall, where lessons are given, meetings are held and meetings are possible.

In the final decision, the highest administrative court determines that there are ten parking spaces available in the leisure apartments and another fifteen spaces for the multifunctional space. Only twelve places are available on site at the Ghoyhuys, but there are still 25 places available on a nearby plot. Only this parking lot is close to the house of the neighbors, who are seriously opposed to it.

According to neighbors, this car park could only be used by holidaymakers walking around the area. However, the Council of State has established that the parking lot can be used well by visitors to the Ghoyhuys. It is also an overflow car park which is only used if there are more visitors than usual in the Ghoyhuys and the twelve spaces are occupied.