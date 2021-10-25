Red Bull and Ferrari did excellent business in the battle for the title of World Builders during the United States Grand Prix. Both teams dealt with their closest rivals and things got very exciting in the final five races of the season.

Red Bull and Ferrari walk inside

With the victory of Max Verstappen and the third place of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing scored several points in Austin. With forty points, the team scored thirteen points more than rival Mercedes, so they are well on their way to the World Cup battle with the builders. The deficit is now only 23 points, so it will be even more exciting in the last five races.

It was also exciting in the battle for third place in the championship. McLaren and Ferrari have been close all season, but in recent races Ferrari has been slowly but surely catching up with McLaren. In Austin, Ferrari added four more points, narrowing the gap for McLaren to just 3.5 points.

Stand WK Constructors

1 Mercedes 460.5 2 Red Bull Racing 437.5 3 McLaren 254 4 Ferrari 250.5 5 Alpine 104 6 AlphaTauri 94 7 Aston Martin 62 8 Williams 23 9 Alfa Romeo 7 10 Haas 0

