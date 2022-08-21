To start with this last question: if spiders really dream, it is not yet possible to tell immediately. This is a first clue. But seriously.

A team of scientists from German, Italian and American Harvard universities observed what are called jumping spiders. These arachnids don’t make webs but catch their prey – you guessed it – by jumping. They secure themselves using cobwebs.

four eyes

This species of spider must therefore have very good eyes, and it does. Even four. Middle eyes are a type of telephoto lens. The eyes beyond are useful for determining distances, shapes and movements. The eyes are forward-facing and reflect in the dark when light hits them, just like in cats.

Scientists have specifically studied the nocturnal inactivity of these creatures using infrared cameras. They discovered “periodic movements” on the retina. At the same time, they saw leg twitches.

According to the researchers, these movements are strongly reminiscent of the movements that we humans and some animals perform during REM sleep. REM stands for Rapid eye movement, in other words: rapid eye movement sleep. It is the state in which we humans have the most vivid dreams.