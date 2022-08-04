Starting tomorrow, lots of World Cup Hockey on Ziggo Sport and NOS

After three days of action at the Women’s World Cup in Amsterdam and Terrassa, Monday is a rest day, but tomorrow (Tuesday, editor’s note) the world championship will continue. The Orange Ladies will be back on Wednesday. At 7:30 p.m., the team of national coach Jamilon Mülders will play the last group match against Chile. This match can be seen on Ziggo Sport channel 14, which is free for subscribers.

As we’ve seen in previous group matches against Ireland and Germany, Ziggo Sport dresses up Orange Women’s duels with an in-depth pre- and post-review. The broadcast of the match against Chile on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. starts at 7 p.m. and is presented by John van Vliet. Former internationals Kim Lammers and Teun de Nooijer analyze the game. Van Vliet and Lammers also provide the Netherlands-Chile commentary.

Gerben Engelen also flies around the Wagener Stadium as a flying reporter during the game against Chile. He gives an impression of the atmosphere and will also interview former internationals and other top athletes. Immediately afterwards, Engelen also receives the first player or coach for a flash interview. Van Vliet then analyzes the match in the studio with other protagonists.

Ziggo Sport Total Subscription

In addition to Orange matches, Ziggo Sport also broadcasts other World Cup matches live. These group matches will be provided with the original English commentary. To watch all matches, you need a Ziggo Sport Total subscription. This can also be ordered if you have a provider other than Ziggo. Matches can also be viewed on mobile devices with the Ziggo Go app.

If you are not a Ziggo subscriber and you do not have a Ziggo Sport Total subscription, you can see Orange match summaries at NOS. These will be commented by Philip Kooke and will be broadcast the same evening on NPO1 and can also be seen online at nos.nl.

hockey.nl

Ziggo Sport Broadcast Schedule

Date Time Competition Ziggo Channel July the 5th 14:00 Ireland-Chile Ziggo Sports Football July the 5th 4:30 p.m. India-China Ziggo Sports Football July the 5th 19:30 New Zealand-England Ziggo Sports Football July the 5th 9:30 p.m. Belgium-Australia Ziggo Sports Football July 6 4:30 p.m. Ireland-Germany Ziggo Sports Football July 6 7:00 p.m. Netherlands-Chile Chain 14+Select+Ziggo Sport Football July 6 9:30 p.m. Australia-South Africa Ziggo Sports Football July 7 4:30 p.m. England-China Ziggo Sports Football July 7 19:30 India-New Zealand Ziggo Sports Football July 7 9:30 p.m. South Korea-Spain Ziggo Sports Football

*Subject to change