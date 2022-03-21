Start and first series dates Dutch-speaking channels week 12 (March 21 to 27, 2022) | Appointment | MySeries

Monday March 21

3:45 PM – All Creatures Great and Small (2020) – Season 1 (1)



20.35 – 10 X The Mole – Season 1 (Play 4)

8:35 p.m. – Seal Team – Season 2 (Play 6)

8:40 p.m. – Across the Netherlands – Season 1 (1)

9pm – Father Brown (2013) – Season 9 (BBC First)

21.20 – World Record – Season 3 (Canvas)

tuesday march 22

9pm – Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 1 (BBC First)



Wednesday March 23

Parallels – Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Teacher – Season 1 (Streamz)

Killer Siblings – Season 3 (Streamz)

Joe vs. Carole – Season 1 (Streamz)



Billions – Season 6 (Streamz)

Thursday March 24

Furia – Season 1 (NPO Plus)

The Salisbury Poisonings – Miniseries (NPO Plus)



13.05 – Blindly Married New Zealand – Season 1 (VTM 2)

Friday March 25

Pachinko – Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix)

Halo – Season 1 (Streamz)



One Perfect Shot – Season 1 (Streamz)

8:35 p.m. – The Voice Kids – Season 6 (VTM)

9:30 p.m. – The Year of Fortuyn – Series Premiere (NPO 1/NPO Plus)

23.00 – The Salisbury Poisonings – Miniseries (NPO 2/NPO Start)

Saturday March 26

20.25 – Furia – Season 1 (NPO 3/NPO Start)



8:35 p.m. – I can see your voice – Season 1 (VTM)

Sunday March 27

20.20 – Killing Eve – Season 4 (NPO 3)



The following channels and streaming services are tracked for this section:

Flanders: One, Canvas, VTM, VTM 2, VTM 3, VTM 4, Play 4, Play 5, Play 6, Play 7, VTM Gold and Streamz.

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO 2, NPO 3, Veronica, RTL 4, RTL 5, RTL 7, RTL 8, Net 5, SBS 6, Videoland and Ziggo.

Flanders and the Netherlands: BBC First, BBC Ent., Fox, Amazon, HBO Max and Netflix.

When other channels, which sporadically broadcast series, broadcast a new series or a new season, we will of course also mention it in this section if possible.

