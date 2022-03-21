Start and first series dates Dutch-speaking channels week 12 (March 21 to 27, 2022) | Appointment | MySeries
Monday March 21
3:45 PM – All Creatures Great and Small (2020) – Season 1 (1)
20.35 – 10 X The Mole – Season 1 (Play 4)
8:35 p.m. – Seal Team – Season 2 (Play 6)
8:40 p.m. – Across the Netherlands – Season 1 (1)
9pm – Father Brown (2013) – Season 9 (BBC First)
21.20 – World Record – Season 3 (Canvas)
tuesday march 22
9pm – Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 1 (BBC First)
Wednesday March 23
Parallels – Series Premiere (Disney+)
The Teacher – Season 1 (Streamz)
Killer Siblings – Season 3 (Streamz)
Joe vs. Carole – Season 1 (Streamz)
Billions – Season 6 (Streamz)
Thursday March 24
Furia – Season 1 (NPO Plus)
The Salisbury Poisonings – Miniseries (NPO Plus)
13.05 – Blindly Married New Zealand – Season 1 (VTM 2)
Friday March 25
Pachinko – Series Premiere (Apple TV+)
Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix)
Halo – Season 1 (Streamz)
One Perfect Shot – Season 1 (Streamz)
8:35 p.m. – The Voice Kids – Season 6 (VTM)
9:30 p.m. – The Year of Fortuyn – Series Premiere (NPO 1/NPO Plus)
23.00 – The Salisbury Poisonings – Miniseries (NPO 2/NPO Start)
Saturday March 26
20.25 – Furia – Season 1 (NPO 3/NPO Start)
8:35 p.m. – I can see your voice – Season 1 (VTM)
Sunday March 27
20.20 – Killing Eve – Season 4 (NPO 3)
The following channels and streaming services are tracked for this section:
Flanders: One, Canvas, VTM, VTM 2, VTM 3, VTM 4, Play 4, Play 5, Play 6, Play 7, VTM Gold and Streamz.
Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO 2, NPO 3, Veronica, RTL 4, RTL 5, RTL 7, RTL 8, Net 5, SBS 6, Videoland and Ziggo.
Flanders and the Netherlands: BBC First, BBC Ent., Fox, Amazon, HBO Max and Netflix.
When other channels, which sporadically broadcast series, broadcast a new series or a new season, we will of course also mention it in this section if possible.
