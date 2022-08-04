Stars angry and outraged after prison sentence for basketball star

Gordon complains on Instagram that Russia is “a crazy country”. “I’m going to jail for nine years for a bottle of cannabis oil. Taking everything from a girl in her prime. Like a beast locked in a cage! Shit, I can get mad about that. Get rid of it. you from this shitty country.

“It hurts,” singer Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram. “If anyone knows how I can help, let me know.” Actress Mia Farrow called the verdict “heartbreaking”. “The Russian judge ignored everything Brittney Griner said. He sentenced her to nine years in prison.

Monty Python actor Eric Idle can’t believe it either. Compared to the sentence, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces “at least 90,000 years in prison for invading a neighboring country”, he said. Presenter Andy Cohen keeps it simple: “CALL BRITTNEY HOME”.

Brittney was arrested at Moscow airport in February for containing cannabis oil in e-cigarette refills. The American, one of the best basketball players in the world, uses the oil in the United States for medical purposes, but it is banned in Russia.

US President Joe Biden called the long prison term “unacceptable” and called on Russia to release her immediately “so she can be with his wife, loved ones, friends and teammates”.

