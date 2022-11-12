Star Wars actress fired in trailer for anti-Biden film My Son Hunter

Fired Star Wars actress Gina CaranoThe Mandalorian) can be seen in the first trailer for the anti-propaganda film about the son of Joe Biden, the current President of the United States. my hunter son (2022) is the name of the movie, which was directed by Breitbart.

That the media in the United States has thrown all forms of objectivity overboard is no longer news. No media can be 100% objective, but in America it has completely exceeded. Qualified as conservative and populist Breitbart now even comes with a full Hunter Biden movie. A fictionalization of the many conspiracy theories surrounding Joe Biden’s son, just before the November 8, 2022 midterm elections.

Trailer: My Son Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is a nail in President Joe Biden’s coffin. His (alleged) scandals are still being talked about by Republicans. Donald Trump, in particular, took advantage of this during his failed presidential campaign.

BREAKING: The full trailer for “My Son Hunter” was released exclusively on Truth Social tonight. Pre-order the Hunter Biden movie now and reserve your copy: https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/A1Xo1Xz9Mi — Hunter of my son | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 26, 2022

Hunter Biden’s scandals mainly revolve around his ties to Ukrainian holding company Burisma. From 2014 to 2019, he served on the board of directors of the Ukrainian energy company, which at the time was under fire for tax evasion. Donald Trump has accused both Hunter and Vice President Joe Biden of thwarting investigations into corruption at the company. A smear campaign followed.

Additionally, Hunter Biden confessed to struggling with alcoholism and crack addiction. It doesn’t come across well in words, no matter how powerful the repetition. So dramatize things in a movie, think Breitbart, a media that does not hide being openly behind Donald Trump. The platform is not funded by the former US president for nothing.

Hunter Biden is played by Laurence Paul Fox and Joe Biden by John James (Fate, The ship of love). But the most notable actress in anti-propaganda film is Gina Carano, better known as Cara Dune in star wars-series The Mandalorian. After, among other things tweet The actress was fired from Disney+ for “voter fraud and stolen elections”. Previously she was already floating make fun of transsexuals and she was discredited after a naked picture.

In the anti-propaganda film my hunter son it plays a type of campaign. “Joe is in on it,” she tells the camera during the trailer. The film will be available from September 7 via Breitbart.