Stadshart Noord becomes “ready to live”
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Public space is currently designed around the recently completed Lapis Lazuli and Coraal housing projects in the Stadshart Noord in Heerhugowaard. This makes the neighborhood “alive”. In the Woodstone project, which remains to be completed, great attention is also paid to the development plan for the public space. An important part of the aforementioned public space will be the pedestrian path that will connect the Stadshart and the Stationskwartier.
The northern part of the Stadshart, around the Koraal, forms an important link between the Stationskwartier and the Stadshart. The Coraal and Lapis Lazuli housing projects have been completed here in recent years. The public space around these apartment complexes is being revamped.
This includes “furnishing” the space with greenery such as trees, shrubs and plants. At the beginning of March, for example, trees were planted in the planting areas in front of the Parelhof town hall and at the entrance to the Stadsplein car park. Perennials are planted in boxes in mid-March. Climate adaptation plays an important role in the design of green spaces. For example, trees provide shade on sunny days and planters collect water during short, heavy rains.
The next phase of public space design in the Stadshart will follow when Woodstone on the corner of Westtangent/Zuidtangent is completed. The planning for this project is currently being finalized.
A pedestrian route that winds between the Stadshart and the Stationskwartier will occupy a prominent place in the public space. The new winding pedestrian route starts from the Middenweg, crosses the Middenwaard shopping center, past the Stadsplein and the Koraal to the stations Stationskwartier and Heerhugowaard. On the landscape side of the station, the route passes over the De Krul cycle bridge to the Westdijk, where it turns into a bustling canal bank, with views of the Oosterdel region.
The new walking route strengthens the relationship between the homes and facilities of the Stadshart and the homes and facilities of the Stationskwartier and stimulates the use of public transport. Like a string of pearls, the course connects different interesting places, ranging from catering establishments to studios and from meeting rooms to playgrounds. The points along the route form “stepping stones” and guide the walker from the Stadshart to the station and vice versa.
The walking route between the Stadshart and the Stationskwartier is still quite fragmented, with a relatively large amount of paved surfaces and little greenery. In future, a design unit will lead walkers naturally from the Stadshart to the station district and beyond. The design plan of the Coral should be the precursor for the rest of the course. In creating the pedestrian route, crossing the western tangent for pedestrians and cyclists is an important point of attention. This now forms another break in the walking route. A solution is sought to better integrate this place into the course.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”