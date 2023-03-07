Public space is currently designed around the recently completed Lapis Lazuli and Coraal housing projects in the Stadshart Noord in Heerhugowaard. This makes the neighborhood “alive”. In the Woodstone project, which remains to be completed, great attention is also paid to the development plan for the public space. An important part of the aforementioned public space will be the pedestrian path that will connect the Stadshart and the Stationskwartier.

The northern part of the Stadshart, around the Koraal, forms an important link between the Stationskwartier and the Stadshart. The Coraal and Lapis Lazuli housing projects have been completed here in recent years. The public space around these apartment complexes is being revamped.

This includes “furnishing” the space with greenery such as trees, shrubs and plants. At the beginning of March, for example, trees were planted in the planting areas in front of the Parelhof town hall and at the entrance to the Stadsplein car park. Perennials are planted in boxes in mid-March. Climate adaptation plays an important role in the design of green spaces. For example, trees provide shade on sunny days and planters collect water during short, heavy rains.

The next phase of public space design in the Stadshart will follow when Woodstone on the corner of Westtangent/Zuidtangent is completed. The planning for this project is currently being finalized.