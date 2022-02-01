SSS Women 1 says goodbye to its internationals.

Klaaswaal – SSS VR1 players Rowena Ondaan and Griffith Vaissaire have been called up to play for the Suriname women’s team. A great reward for their career at the highest level at SSS. Rowena (26) has been playing for Saturday club Klaaswaalse for 7 years now. Griffith (25) has been playing at the Hoeksche Waardse club for 4 years now. Although they don’t live next door, Rowena lives in Hoogvliet and Griffith in Steenbergen, SSS is the club in the area for both players to play at the top amateur level.



The management agency “Satisfied Group” has been commissioned to approach Surinamese players in the Netherlands in order to take Surinamese women’s football to the next level. Rowena and Griffith were called up by this group to play two qualifiers with the Suriname women’s team managed by Ray Fränkel in February against Mexico (away) and Anguilla (home). These matches are played for the CONCACAF Cup. After these two games, they return to SSS and will play two more qualifying games in April against Puerto Rico (away) and Antigua and Barbuda (home). The ultimate goal is to reach the CONCACAF Cup final tournament in Mexico. This tournament also determines participation in the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the Olympic Games in 2024.



The invitation was a surprise for the two ladies, but one they seized with both hands. It is a real adventure in which they embark. Although they received some information in advance, it applies to both that it is completely new. The ladies are also open-minded and let this event come to them and will see what this period brings to them.

Despite the fact that both ladies will be missed in SSS VR1, SSS is of course happy to be part of this opportunity to make his debut as a Surinamese international.

The ladies will board a plane to Suriname for their first two qualifying matches on February 12 and return around February 24 after those matches.

SSS is very proud to have two more internationals delivered and wishes both ladies much success with this opportunity.