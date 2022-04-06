Sri Lankan president lifts state of emergency

The Sri Lankan president has already lifted the state of emergency he declared on Friday. The state of emergency was introduced in response to recent protests against the poor economic situation in the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his decision in the Sri Lankan Gazette. He gave no specific reason for lifting the state of emergency.

Under the state of emergency, the military could arrest and detain people without a warrant. There was also a curfew across much of the country.

He is politically unstable. Almost all ministers and the central bank governor resignedserved. Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned today, a day after his appointment.

The coalition loses the majority

The coalition has lost its majority in parliament, but the president refuses to resign. The same goes for his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is the country’s prime minister.

Protests began last month over food and fuel shortages. They have intensified in recent days. The police used tear gas on Thursday disperse a crowd of 3000 people. They demanded the resignation of the president and the prime minister, threw stones and set buses on fire.

The country’s dire financial situation is also reflected in the government’s announcement to temporarily close the Sri Lankan embassies in Oslo and Baghdad and the consulate in Sydney from April 30 due to financial difficulties.