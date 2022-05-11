Sri Lanka travel advice toughens as crisis deepens

Gongrijp advises Dutch nationals currently in Sri Lanka to register with the information service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “So the ministry knows who is in the country and can reach them if necessary.” Going immediately to the Netherlands and not completing the trip is not necessarily necessary, says Gonggerei. “If people still have a short vacation, they can finish it. It’s their choice and their responsibility.”

Unprecedented economic crisis

Residents hold the government responsible for the unprecedented economic crisis in the country. Under protest pressure, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns Monday disabled. He is temporarily housed at a military base for his own safety. His ministers also resigned.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is still president. The opposition wants him to resign. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa today said he wanted to lead a transitional government. The condition is that the president resigns from office.

Sri Lanka’s economy has not been as bad as it is today for over sixty years. There are many reasons for. There is a lack of fuel, food and medicine. The treasury is empty. It is hoped that a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will bring salvation.