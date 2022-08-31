Spotify tests the sale of concert tickets in the United States | Technology
Spotify has launched a trial in the United States with the sale of concert tickets. The streaming service has quietly set up a website where tickets can currently be purchased for a handful of shows.
The Swedish company can’t say much about the test at this time other than that it regularly tests new products and ideas, a spokesperson told tech news site TechCrunch. It is therefore not clear whether the sale will later also be tested in other countries.
The news comes shortly after Ticketmaster in the US announced a partnership with TikTok. Users will soon be able to purchase concert tickets directly through the popular social media app.
