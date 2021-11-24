Spotify opens ‘Netflix Hub’ with official soundtracks and podcasts

Want to listen to music from your favorite Netflix series? You’ll soon find the soundtracks in Spotify’s Netflix Hub.

Spotify and Netflix join forces. With a blog Spotify announces the arrival of a Netflix Hub. Movie soundtracks or popular series-related playlists are long gone on Spotify; for example, there are already around 22,500 playlists around the Netflix hit Squid Game. Via a dedicated hub, Spotify wants to make it easier to listen to and download the official music of their favorite songs.

Spotify’s Netflix Hub is already opening its doors to free and paid users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ireland. We can also take a look at what the hub page has to offer through the web version of Spotify.

Spotify Netflix Hub: Soundtracks, Podcasts and More

You’ll find a diverse range of content, from playlists that bring together the music from the series to official soundtracks. This for series and movies like Stranger Things, La Casa De Papel, Narcos: Mexico, Outer Banks, Squid Game, tic, tic… Boom! Bridgerton, Cowboy Bebop, Virgin River to On my block. For the recently released western movie The more they fall you even get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the music. Rapper Jay-Z produced the soundtrack for the film. Also before the end of Theft of money there are a few perks to be found in the Netflix hub. Spotify will add a lot more content over the next few months as the content offering on Netflix continues to expand.

Podcasts should of course not be missing either, now that Spotify has launched podcast subscriptions around the world. Podcasts of course also concern Netflix and its most famous titles. There are podcasts that are usually about Netflix video library and can give you great viewing tips, but also podcasts that focus on a specific title such as The crown.

Curious about the Netflix Hub? By this link you have a taste.