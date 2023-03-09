Spotify gets a makeover: scroll through the TikTok-like stream
Spotify has a number of innovations announcement. Most important is a redesign of the music app’s home screen, with large visual previews that users scroll vertically to discover new music and podcasts.
With the new “home feed”, Spotify looks more like Instagram or TikTok. For example, users get short previews of songs, music videos, podcast snippets, and audiobook snippets. Spotify does not yet offer audiobooks in the Netherlands. With one click, you can add songs and podcast episodes to personal playlists or your own library. The new interface will be rolling out globally in phases over the coming weeks.
Smart Shuffle and Countdown Pages
Also new is the “Smart Shuffle” button to add new music to an existing custom playlist. Users then receive personalized recommendations based on their musical tastes. According to the service, they can “breathe new life into old playlists.”
For albums that have been announced but not yet released, there will be special countdown pages, with videos, track listings, merchandise, and a countdown to release.
podcasts
Much like music, podcasts will now also have “autoplay”: after an episode ends, another episode will automatically start playing that matches your own listening preferences.
Additionally, Spotify is partnering with DC Comics with a podcast developed under the writer’s direction. David S. Goyerwhich is known from the Dark Knight movies.
Spotify will also give viewers more information about upcoming shows from their favorite artists. With a button, they can indicate that they are interested in a particular concert, which will then appear in their “own live event feed”.
Artists
There will also be new opportunities for artists. For example, they can add short videos to their profile and album pages. More artists can also participate in the Fans First program, which gives fans special access to concert presales and exclusive merchandise.
Spotify recently introduced a new feature with a virtual DJ that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to play songs and provide spoken feedback. This DJ function is only available in the United States and Canada at this time.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”