Spotify has a number of innovations announcement. Most important is a redesign of the music app’s home screen, with large visual previews that users scroll vertically to discover new music and podcasts.

With the new “home feed”, Spotify looks more like Instagram or TikTok. For example, users get short previews of songs, music videos, podcast snippets, and audiobook snippets. Spotify does not yet offer audiobooks in the Netherlands. With one click, you can add songs and podcast episodes to personal playlists or your own library. The new interface will be rolling out globally in phases over the coming weeks.

Smart Shuffle and Countdown Pages

Also new is the “Smart Shuffle” button to add new music to an existing custom playlist. Users then receive personalized recommendations based on their musical tastes. According to the service, they can “breathe new life into old playlists.”

For albums that have been announced but not yet released, there will be special countdown pages, with videos, track listings, merchandise, and a countdown to release.