Serbian basketball players 3×3 clinch world title again

10:38 p.m.: Serbian basketball players 3×3 won the world title. In the final in Antwerp, Lithuania lost 21-16. France is number 1 in the world rankings, Lithuania is number 2. This is Serbia’s fifth world title, after previous successes in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. France won the World Cup in the women. Dutch teams stayed away from medals in Antwerp.

Clean jumper Praasterink from the World Cup to the final on the 10-meter tower

9:19 p.m.: Guurtje Praasterink reached the final in the 10 meter tower at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest. The 19-year-old Dutchman set the eleventh score in Sunday’s semi-final. The best twelve of the eighteen participants qualified for Monday’s final. Earlier in the day, Praasterink also finished eleventh in the preliminary round.

Praasterink reached 289.80 points after five jumps. Chinese female divers dominated. Sixteen-year-old Chen Yuxi had the highest score with 427.00, followed by 15-year-old compatriot and Olympic champion Quan Hongchan with 413.70. The difference with number 3 Caeli McKay of Canada was big. She recorded 336.30. More than a year ago, Praasterink failed to reach the final of the European Championships in Budapest. The debutante finished fourteenth in the semifinals.

Dutch golfers drop out on final day in Munich

6:24 p.m.: Dutch golfers left the top spot on the final day of the BMW International Open in Munich. Darius van Driel finished in tenth place after a 72-hit day, having started the day in fourth position. Daan Huizing, who was still third after two of four rounds, closed the tournament in 36th with 74 rounds on Sunday. Wil Besseling also had a less important day and dropped to 26th place.

The Belgians Thomas Pieters and Li Haotong from China had to decide in a shoot-off who was the winner of the tournament at the Golfclub Eichenried in Munich, because after four rounds they had exactly the same number of strokes (266). The Chinese needed the fewest shots and crowned himself the winner.

Van Driel finished on a total of 273, Besseling on 277 and Huizing on 279.

Irish rider Coyle prevents Jochems from winning the Rotterdam Grand Prix

5:51 p.m.: Show jumping rider Kevin Jochems narrowly missed victory in the Grand Prix of Rotterdam at the CHIO horse festival in the Kralingse Bos. The 26-year-old Dutchman had set the best time in the jump-off with his horse Cornetboy in 37.20 seconds, but saw the Irishman Daniel Coyle dive in 36.69.

In the jump-off with fourteen combinations, including four Dutchmen, Jochems bettered the best time of Frenchman Julien Epaillard in 37.49. Then there were tense minutes for the Dutchman, who had to watch how the final combinations would come out. Only the last starter, Coyle, was a little faster with Carlyle of Oak Grove and remained clear.

Besides Jochems, Patrick Lemmen, Lars Kersten and Hessel Hoekstra also reached the Rotterdam Dam. Lemmen stayed just outside the podium with Exit Remo in 38.48 and finished fourth. Kersten was seventh with Emmerton in 39.84. Hoekstra finished the course with Icon VDL with four personnel points and finished ninth.

Experienced riders such as Willem Greve, Marc Houtzager, Harry Smolders and title defender Sanne Thijssen missed the jump-off. Thijssen did not compete with her stallion Con Quidam, with whom she competed in the Nations Cup won by the Netherlands, but with For President. However, the horse refused to jump over the wall. She finished the course with 20 penalty points. Smolders, who also did not start with his lead horse Monaco, but with Une de l’Othain, scored 8 penalty points, as did Greve and Houtzager.

Sailor Akkerman closes Kielerwoche in third

4:23 p.m.: Sailor Mirthe Akkerman won bronze in the Laser class at Kielerwoche. De Friezin finished fifth in the medal race. It was enough to stay one step ahead of his training partner Maxime Jonker. Jonker finished fourth. The gold in Kiel’s northern Germany went to Australian Mara Stransky.

In Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer finished second in the medal race. This gave the duo seventh place in the final standings.

In the 49er category, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken finished fifteenth, not enough to enter the medal race.

Clean jumper Praasterink is eleventh in the World Cup semi-final

3:27 p.m.: Dipper Guurtje Praasterink reached the semi-finals on the 10 meter tower at the World Championships in Budapest. The 19-year-old Dutchman scored eleventh in the preliminary round, more than enough to continue with the top eighteen until the semi-finals later on Sunday. The final, with the top twelve from the semi-final, is a day later.

Praasterink finished eighth after the first two of five attempts, thanks to a good second jump. In the end, she finished at 287.80 points. 16-year-old Chinese Chen Yuxi recorded the highest score (413.95), ahead of her 15-year-old compatriot and Olympic champion Quan Hongchan and Brazil’s Ingrid Oliveira.

World Cup quarter-final water polo players

3:14 p.m.: Dutch water polo players have reached the quarter-finals of the world championships in Hungary. The orange team defeated Canada 10-7 in the intermediate round on Sunday. The period standings were 1-2 2-1 6-2 1-2.

Where it went evenly through the first two periods, the Netherlands ran away in the third quarter with a margin of four hits. That had to be defended in the final quarter against a pressing Canada. Goaltender Laura Aarts played a leading role, having to concede two hits but also making plenty of saves. Lola Moolhuijzen was named Player of the Match. With two hits, the talent had put the Netherlands up 5-3 in the third quarter.

Opponents in the battle for a place in the top four are Greece, who, like the Netherlands, found themselves in the quarter-finals four years ago in Gwangju. Dutch national coach Evangelos Doudesis will meet his compatriots in Budapest. The Greek succeeded Arno Havenga after the Olympics, after having been his assistant for a few years.

Judoka Meyer wins silver, Van ‘t End and Korrel third in Mongolia

2:56 p.m.: Judoka Roy Meyer won silver in the +100 kilogram category on the final day of the Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar. The man from Breda lost in the final against Russian Inal Tasoyev. For Noël van ‘t End (-90 kg) and Michael Korrel (-100 kg) there were bronze medals in the capital of Mongolia. This brings the total number of medals for the Netherlands to four. On Saturday, Frank de Wit had already taken bronze in the class up to 81 kilograms.

Meyer (31) had beaten Hyoga Ota in the semi-finals, the Japanese who had eliminated Jur Spijkers shortly before. European champion Spijkers then got stuck in the repechage. Meyer was surprised by Tasoyev with a quick ippon.

Van ‘t End lost in the semi-final to Uzbek’s Davlat Bobonov, but managed to get the golden score on three shots on goal in Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Sherov battle for bronze. Korrel, like defending European champion Spijkers, was surprised in the semi-finals by a quick attack from world ranking leader Jorge Fonseca of Portugal. Korrel also recovered and put Japan’s Kentaro Iida on three penalties.

For Simeon Catharina (-100kg) and Jesper Smink (-90kg), the tournament ended in the second round.

Bronze medal for Van der Ven/Schloesser at the Archery World Cup

2:54 p.m.: Archers Rick van der Ven and Gaby Schloesser won bronze in the recurve mixed team at the World Cup in Paris. In the match for third place, the pair were 6-0 too strong for Slovenia. Van der Ven and Schloesser also won bronze at the World Cup in South Korea this season and became European champions in that game earlier this month.

The Dutch duo lost 5-3 to the United States in the semi-finals, earning the highest possible bronze. This medal became the only one for the Netherlands in Paris.

Sasaki wins Moto3 TT a month after broken collarbone

12:03 p.m.: Japanese motorcycle rider Ayumu Sasaki won the Moto3 race at the Assen TT. It was his first victory in the lightest category of the world championship. A month ago he broke both collarbones and fell.

Sasaki started the race from pole position, but 17-year-old Izan Guevara took the lead on lap two. The Spaniard managed to hold onto the lead for laps, but towards the end of the race he became crowded up front. Sasaki regains the lead with three laps to go. He withstood a number of attacks from Guevara in the thrilling final stage.

On the last lap, three riders from the leading group crashed simultaneously, but they were uninjured. Last year’s winner, Italian Dennis Foggia, also got off the bike.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia finished third and barely managed to retain the championship lead. Guevara was 4 points behind due to second place and is still 3 points behind.

Motocross rider Gajser takes the lead in MXGP

11:17 a.m.: Motocross rider Tim Gajser cemented his leadership position in the Indonesian Grand Prix MXGP World Championship. The Slovenian won both motos on his Honda at the Samota-Sumbawa circuit. Glenn Coldenhoff finished fourth and sixth. The Dutchman is fifth in the World Cup standings.

Spaniard Jorge Prado finished second in both races, a position he also holds in the standings after twelve of the nineteen Grands Prix.

Dutchman Calvin Vlaanderen finished tenth once, Brian Bogers missed the top 10 in both runs. Bogers is eighth in the World Cup standings, Flanders is currently number 9. The Czech Republic Grand Prix is ​​three weeks away. World champion Jeffrey Herlings will be out all year with injury.

Sydney McLaughlin sets new 400m hurdles world record

07:04: Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400 meters on Saturday night at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene. McLaughlin (22) clocked 51.41 seconds in the final. She was five hundredths of a second faster than the world record she set at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Then she ran for gold in 51.46 seconds.

Britton Wilson finished second, with a time of 53.08 seconds. Third place goes to Shamier Little (53.92).