Sports teams, entrepreneurs and artists occupy half of MIQ sites

The Bangladesh cricket team will be able to visit New Zealand twice this year, before many New Zealanders abroad can never return.

Also due to the controversial Dutch cricket team’s QIM, which is lower than Afghanistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day Ranking (ODI).

Other MIQ group specials have been announced, including more than 1,300 rooms now reserved for international program staff in Antarctica through February, and 400 rooms for companies and artists traveling to Expo 2020 Dubai starting at October.

This is when many New Zealanders cannot return home due to the lack of MIQ rooms.

The Ministry of Enterprise, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said there were an average of 19,781 unique users per day on the site in a week in mid-August. There are only 4,000 rooms available every two weeks, an average of less than 300 per day, so at that time there were 65 times more people looking for rooms than there were rooms. available.

Group allocations are determined by ministers headed by Immigration Minister Chris Favoy. To qualify for groups, they must be sponsored by a government agency and must be decided by ministers in the national interest or have a “significant” economic impact. National security or international obligations are also a valid reason.

Following the arrival of Bangladesh – the third time in a series in 12 months for New Zealand – cricketers from South Africa and the Netherlands will arrive for the late summer tour. The three teams will each receive 35 rooms, sponsored by Sport NZ.

The Black Caps also have three ODIs and T20s slated for Australia for February 2022. If they are played and the non-quarantine travel bubble is not strengthened, the team will need MIQ rooms when they return.

Since the start of 2021, the Black Caps and the teams that have played or will participate (twice Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands) have requested or received 272 MIQ rooms nationally.

In addition to the chambers announced earlier this year, more scientists and personnel in Antarctica have received MIQ chambers.

From this month to February of next year, 1,312 MIQ rooms have been reserved for the American, Korean and European Antarctic programs. This is in addition to the 820 allocated between August 2020 and February of this year and the 204 others in July 2021. These are sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Christchurch is a gateway city and a logistics hub for transporting people and goods to the mainland.

Four hundred rooms are reserved for participants in the Dubai Expo, between October 2021 and March 2022, also sponsored by the MFAT. The event is a major global exhibition aimed at raising awareness of New Zealand’s business, tourism and trade interests. New Zealand artists will be present.

Rooms have also been allocated to 450 foreign fishermen who will arrive in the next three months under the aegis of the Ministry of Primary Industries.

The New Zealand Defense Force has 298 rooms available for its personnel between October and February. He also did 89 again in June and July this year.

The Crankworx Mountain Bike Festival has 70 venues next month.

New Zealand issuers sponsored by Trade and Enterprise received 50 rooms in November and December.

And from November to March, a group of sports teams land in the country:

• All Blacks (65 kamers)

• Black fern (65 rooms)

• Black Cabs (77 kamers)

• Bangladesh cricket team (35 rooms)

• Women’s Cricket World Cup (181 rooms)

• Silver fern (24 chambers)

• South African cricket team (35 halls)

• Return of the Olympic Winter Games (53 rooms)

• Dutch cricket team (35 rooms)

• Paralympic Winter Games (11 rooms)

Only about half of the rooms available in the MIQ system are used by New Zealanders who regularly book through the Managed Segregation Allocation Scheme (MIAS).

If all MIQ facilities are available, 4,900 rooms will be available every two weeks, but a total of 2,400-2550 will not be used by MIAS bookings:

• 350-500 are allocated for large groups and special allowances

• 350 for emergency installations

• 900 emergencies

Loss of 15 percent or 600 people in the group

• Loss of 4 to 7% or 200 chances due to a no-show

Sometimes hotels are not available due to maintenance or ventilation issues.