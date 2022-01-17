Sports report: Lucinda Brand is sure of the final victory of the World Cup

Lucinda Brand won the Cyclo-Cross World Cup this weekend. However, the rider from Dordrecht did not have to intervene in Flamanville. Because Denise Betsema did not race in France on Sunday, just like Brand, Brand can no longer be overtaken in the standings.

Brand took the overall World Cup victory for the second time. The world champion will defend her rainbow jersey in two weeks. The World Cup will then take place in Fayetteville in the United States.

Korfball League: the PKC takes a big hit

Internally, PKC had no children in Oost-Arnhem in Group B of the Korfbal League on Saturday. The Papendrechters were far too strong for the scoreless final with 31-14. PKC currently shares the group lead with DVO with twelve points, but Bennekom’s DVO has played one less game.

KCC lost the home game against AKC Blauw Wit in Group A of the Korfbal League on Saturday. The Amsterdam team won 28-21 in Capelle aan den IJssel. After seven games, KCC are fifth in the group with four points. Dalto from Driebergen is bottom of Group A with zero points.

Eredivisie Women: Feyenoord free and a narrow defeat for Excelsior

The Eredivisie started again this weekend not only for the men, but also for the women. Feyenoord have yet to act. This was true for Excelsior. The Kralingers simply couldn’t provide a stunt in Eindhoven on Friday. PSV were too strong last (1-0) with the difference minimal.

However, Excelsior’s next game will take time. The women of Kralingse will not play again until Friday February 4. VV Alkmaar is then the opponent on its own ground. Next week Feyenoord will meet the ladies of Alkmaar.

Other results:

Basketball (women’s basketball league): National – Landslake Lions (93-87)

Handball (Men’s Premier League): EHC – Feyenoord Handball 28-27

Rugby (gentlemen’s league): The Hookers – ‘t Gooi 22-24

Volleyball (men’s premier league): Sliedrecht Sport – Lycurgue (1-3 in 19-25, 25-17, 21-25 and 19-25)

Volleyball (men’s premier league): VCN – Orion (0-3 in 15-25, 12-25 and 21-25)

Volleyball (women’s premier league): Peelpush – VCN (3-2 in 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 and 16-14)

Water polo (men’s premier league): SVH – ZV De Haan 7-19