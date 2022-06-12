Sports Minister Helder talks about discrimination in football – Wel.nl

ROTTERDAM (ANP) – Sports Minister Conny Helder and representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Security, Social Affairs and Employment and Education and Culture and Science spoke with various officials football before the duel of the Dutch national team with Poland in Kuip. The topics of discussion were discrimination in football and the common plan to combat it.

Director of professional football Marianne van Leeuwen and director of amateur football Jan Dirk van der Zee explained the campaign “Our football comes from everyone”. Evgeniy Levchenko (VVCS players’ union), football players Pia Rijsdijk (Feyenoord), Amber Verspaget (ADO The Hague) and Dyanaira Caciano (Be Quick’28 Zwolle) and coach Manuela Caciano (Be Quick’28 Zwolle) have shared their experience with the politicians present, as well as the referees Marisca Overtoom and Martin Wever.

The ‘Our football is for everyone’ campaign was launched two years ago. The national government, KNVB, Eredivisie CV, Keuken Kampioen Division and Pure Energie Eredivisie Women have since joined forces to fight discrimination in professional and amateur football. The plan revolves around awareness, identification, sanctions and cooperation and includes twenty new, tougher measures, almost all of which are in force.