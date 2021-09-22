Verkamman, originally a national publisher of sports books and publications, thinks it is crazy that the current free local newspaper has turned into “a church newspaper” and ignores the vast field of culture and life. social of Noord.-Beveland.

The weekly has been discredited because of the reformist path that the publisher Trainews has followed in Yerseke since the beginning of this year. The latter took over the magazine of the National Persgroep and boycotted the demonstrations that take place on Sundays. For this reason, the municipality of Noord-Beveland canceled its collaboration with the magazine earlier this week for the publication of municipal messages.

If it belongs to Verkamman, then there will be a brand new journal. Verkamman does not want to produce them himself; in doing so, he seeks collaboration with De Bode, a major publisher of various free local newspapers in Zeeland and West Brabant. Part of the proceeds will go to a foundation that has yet to be established, in which the North Beveland business community and cultural institutions are represented, among others. “That way the money goes back to society and it really becomes a diary of and for all of us.”

Interview with the municipality

Salient detail: On Thursday there would already be a meeting with De Bode at the town hall of Wissenkerke – says Verkamman. The deal was reportedly made shortly after the weekend, even before the council’s decision on Tuesday to break with Trainews. Verkamman hopes that “the real Yellow Journal”, as he calls the future magazine, can count on municipal advertisements. “Otherwise, it will be very difficult to make it profitable.

This is not yet certain, because since this year municipalities are no longer obliged to publish information pages in printed form. This can also be done online, in principle even on your own municipal website. However, Verkamman hopes Noord-Beveland keeps the tradition alive.

Chapel

Also in Kapelle, where De Scheldepost appears, Trainews risks losing the town as an advertiser. For the moment, Verkamann has no project in sight for this municipality. “Alderman Herselman has already called me. His father founded De Scheldepost at the time,” said the sports editor. “But first let’s see how it goes here on Noord-Beveland.”

