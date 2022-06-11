Sport Short: Silver archers at the Compound European Championships | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are featured.

Archers lose in European Compound Championship final

12:25 p.m.: Dutch archers had to settle for Nations Cup silver at the European Championships in Munich in the non-Olympic compound component. Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems lost 238-230 to Turkey in the final.

Later Saturday, Schloesser will face Yakup Yildiz for the individual title. Yildiz was also part of Turkey’s Nations Cup squad. At last year’s European Championships in Antalya, Yildiz won the compound individual title and Nations Cup gold. There was success for the Dutch men’s team in the classic Olympic game, which won gold. In Munich, Steve Wijler, Gijs Broeksma and Rick van der Ven were already eliminated in the round of 16.

Van der Ven and Gabriela Schloesser will be in the final of the mixed country contest on Sunday. Schloesser, the Mexican born who is married to Mike Schloesser, won Olympic silver in that game with Wijler at the Tokyo Games last year.

“Best coach in the world” Marijne must leave Tilburg

12:05 p.m.: Hockey club Tilburg said goodbye to coach Sjoerd Marijne. The 48-year-old Brabancon is due to leave after men’s team Tilburg were relegated from the main division. Marijne was named the world’s best women’s hockey coach in October 2021.

The Dutchman surprised last year by reaching the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics as a national coach with India’s hockey players. In it, his team lost to Argentina (1-2). In the battle for bronze, Great Britain were strong 4-3, but nevertheless Marijne and her players were greeted by thousands of cheering people in India on their return.

De Brabander, who was national coach of Dutch hockey players in 2014 and 2015, signed a three-year contract with Tilburg after the Games. Marijne took over from Jeroen Delmee, who became Dutch national coach. Tilburg were relegated from the main division on Monday. Marijne’s team lost to Voordaan by shootout.

“It was then decided with respect and in good consultation to part ways, which means that the paths of head coach Sjoerd Marijne and assistant Bas van Zundert and those of Tilburg separate,” the club said. in a press release.

Chris Froome does not feel well and leaves the Dauphiné

10:42 a.m.: Chris Froome gives up the Critérium du Dauphiné after six stages. The quadruple winner of the Tour de France has not been feeling well for two days, according to his team Israel – Premier Tech. “On the advice of the medical staff, the team has decided that it is best for Chris to rest and begin his recovery as soon as possible,” the team said in a statement.

Froome (37) played no significant role in the Dauphiné, the stage race which serves as preparation for the Tour de France. The Briton has fallen behind in recent days and was in 76th place in the general classification, more than 11 minutes behind Belgian leader Wout van Aert.

“I was looking forward to the last two stages but I don’t feel 100 per cent,” said Froome, who struggled with his fitness and form for several years. “It’s disappointing not to be able to finish this run, but I’m making progress and I don’t want to see a setback at this important stage of the season.” Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 with the Sky team (now Ineos Grenadiers).

The leader of Israel – Prime Minister Tech said earlier this week that for the first time in a long time he was free from pain in his hip, which he broke like many other bones three years ago during a a heavy fall in the Dauphiné. Froome has since failed to reach his former level. He wanted to test himself in the difficult last weekend of the Dauphiné with a view to the Tour. In his own words, Froome has yet to receive certainty from his team about his participation in the French stage race.

Long lunch break for Costa Rican officials due to World Cup qualification

9:22 a.m.: Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves gives all his officials an extra lunch break on Tuesday. The country’s national football team will face New Zealand on this day in Qatar for a place in the World Cup at the end of this year. The game starts at noon in Costa Rica.

In a video message, Chaves said everyone employed by the government will get an extra long lunch break to watch the game. “More than 13,000 kilometers away, eleven fighters will be on the ground, with the aim of achieving a historic qualification. Of course, we all want to see this game.

Chaves (61) only recently became president of Costa Rica. He won elections earlier this year. Because Costa Rica is in an economic crisis, Chaves has decided to waive the possibility of declaring Tuesday a national holiday where everyone is free. He called on companies in his country to also give employees a longer lunch break, so they can watch the football game in front of the TV.

The winner of this intercontinental dam will come to play in the World Cup in group E, with Germany, Spain and Japan. Costa Rica have participated in four of the last five World Cups. New Zealand have made two appearances in the World Finals, in 1982 and 2010.