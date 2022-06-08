Sport Short: Rain ruins Rosmalen Lawn Tennis Tournament; holiday moved | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, featuring the most important topics in these sports.

Lawn tennis tournament duels Rosmalen from Wednesday to Thursday

7:47 p.m. The matches scheduled for Wednesday at the Rosmalen Lawn Tennis Tournament will not be played until Thursday. Around 7:15 p.m., the organization decided that there would be no more tennis on the Autotron complex on Wednesday.

Arianne Hartono, the only Dutch participant remaining in the women’s tournament, lost the first set 6-2 earlier in the day to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after which rain showers made play impossible. After hours of delay, it was decided to move the game to Thursday.

On this day, Tallon groenpoor and Tim van Rijthoven also come into action in the second round. In the men’s tournament, they respectively meet Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime and American Taylor Fritz. These two games were also scheduled for Wednesday.

The second tournament in the Netherlands has been suffering from rain for days. The schedule was also disrupted on Mondays and weekends. The finals are next Sunday.

Tennis star Tara Moore suspended for banned substances

7:40 p.m. British tennis star Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended because the banned substances nandrolone and anabolic steroid boldenone were found in her sample during a doping test. It happened in early April during the WTA tournament in Bogota, Colombia, reports the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

“I have never knowingly used a banned substance in my career. I will investigate how the positive result might have occurred and look forward to proving myself a clean athlete,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on track as soon as possible.”

Moore, 29, is world number 83 in doubles, making him Britain’s top doubles player. In singles, she is in 390th place. In 2017, she was world number 145 in singles.

Belgian Van Meldert acting national coach Dutch gymnasts

5:08 p.m.: Dutch gymnastics union KNGU has appointed Dirk van Meldert as interim national gymnastics coach. The Belgian will fill this role until the end of this year. Van Meldert succeeds Bram van Bokhoven, who resigned at the end of last year. The women’s team has still not found a replacement for national coach Gerben Wiersma, who left last year.

Van Meldert combines his work as interim national team coach with the men until the end of 2022 with his work as head coach with the Hoofddorp gymnasts. “Together we have agreed that he will mainly focus on the sports program in view of, among other things, the Dutch national championships, the European championships and the world championships,” explains technical director Jeroen van Leeuwen.

The Belgian coach was appointed in 2019 as head coach of the national training center in Hoofddorp, where Casimir Schmidt, among others, trains. He was previously the national coach of the men of Belgium and the women of Austria.

Van Meldert came in negative news in 2020 when ex-gymnast Bram Louwije, who trained with Van Meldert in Belgium and played for Orange from 2018, said he had been manipulated, belittled and humiliated by the coach in Belgium. Louwije made his statements at a time when many (former) gymnasts and gymnasts made revelations about transgressive behavior. “We have treated these statements with great care,” says Van Leeuwen. “We have done intensive research especially on what has been released and we have also been in contact with the Belgian federation. Based on this research, we were able to make our choice and give Dirk confidence.

According to the technical director, “several parties” were involved in the investigation. “We know the sensitivities and we wanted to deal with them from the start. We also know that it was a very unpleasant page in his career for Dirk.

Van Leeuwen also hopes to be able to appoint an (interim) coach for the women’s national team in the short term. “We are actually considering a construction similar to the men’s, in which we want to at least cover the period until the end of this year,” explains the technical director, who started at KNGU on May 1.

Italian tennis player Berrettini wins on return

4:49 p.m.: Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini honored his return with a victory. The world number 10 was too strong for Moldova’s Radu Albot, world number 121, in the second round of the grass court tournament in Stuttgart, 6-2 4-6 6-3.

Berrettini, 26, has skipped the entire clay court season due to hand surgery. In mid-May he announced that he had returned to training, but Roland Garros came too early for him. Berrettini, Wimbledon runner-up last year, has decided to focus on the grass season.

Berrettini last stepped into action almost three months ago. He lost to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Berrettini lost to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

Water polo Van der Sloot at the World Cup for the seventh time

3:56 p.m.: Sabrina van der Sloot will make her seventh career appearance at a world water polo championship later this month. She was called up by national coach Evangelos Doudesis for the world championship in Hungary.

Van der Sloot, 31, playing for Spanish club Sabadell, finished second with Orange at the World Cup in Kazan seven years ago. In 2018, she won the European title in Barcelona.

In total, Doudesis called up thirteen players, including three beginners: Lola Moolhuijzen, Maxine Schaap and Nina ten Broek. Fleurien Bosveld and goalkeeper Britt van den Dobbelsteen have been designated as reserves.

The Orange team begins the tournament on Monday, June 20 against Argentina. After that, the Doudesis team awaits duels with the United States and South Africa. The numbers 1 of the groups qualify for the quarter-finals, the numbers 2 and 3 play cross matches.

On Wednesday evening, Dutch water polo players will play a “farewell match” against Canada in Utrecht.

Suriname football players lose to Jamaica in Nations League

9:45 a.m.: The Suriname national football team suffered its first defeat in the Nations League of the North and Central American Football Association (Concacaf). Jamaica were 3-1 too strong in Kingston.

Yanic Wildschut scored the goal for national coach Stanley Menzo’s team.

Last Sunday, Suriname drew 1-1 against Jamaica in Paramaribo. Next Sunday, Mexico is the opponent.