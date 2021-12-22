Sport set to lead the way in Italy as gender gap narrows during Winter Games

According to Nielsen’s Gracenote analysis, women are expected to win three-quarters of Italy’s medals at the February Winter Games in Beijing, with the smallest gender gap in history. At the first Olympic Winter Games in 1924, women could only compete in two events, both in figure skating and one, in mixed pairs, as they needed a man to participate.

The gender gap has gradually narrowed over the past three decades, and with the addition of a second women’s bobsleigh event in 2022, 12 of Beijing’s 15 majors will provide equal medal chances for both. sexes.

The Nordic combined, which includes cross-country skiing and snowboarding, is the only sport without the participation of women, although the International Ski Federation (FIS) plans to break this final barrier during the 2026 Games in Italy.

From an 81.3% gender gap in Chamonix in 1924, women’s chances of winning medals would be only 5.5% lower than men’s in Beijing.

Italy are set to win 12 medals in Beijing in Wednesday’s latest update of Gracenote’s prediction, as the women have won nine.

The women are also expected to win more than half of the medals won by Sweden, the United States, the host nation, China and the Netherlands.

The lack of competitive data available on some athletes due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led Gracenote to release updates to its planned medal table as the winter sports season continues. is progressing.

Norway are still expected to take first place with 21 gold medals, ahead of Germany (12) and the Russian Olympic Committee (11).

