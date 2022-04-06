Sport Kort: Norway offers curlers a fifth loss in the World Cup | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up pages on our website dedicated to football, tennis, skating, motor sports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this section, Sport Kort mainly deals with other messages.

Norway hand curlers fifth loss at World Cup

8:22 a.m.: The Dutch curlers were unable to follow up on their maiden World Cup victory in Las Vegas. After the 11-9 win over Italy, skip Wouter Gösgens’ side had to admit their superiority in Norway. It became 8-3.

For Orange, it was the fifth defeat in six games, putting the Netherlands in last place. A meeting with the United States will follow on Wednesday.

Thirteen countries participate in the World Cup. The two highest ranked teams from the group stage advance directly to the semi-finals. Numbers 3 to 6 will play a qualifying match for the other two places in the semi-finals.

The curlers are participating in the World Cup for the fifth time. In the four previous editions, with Jaap van Dorp as captain, the Dutch have finished eleventh (in 2017), tenth (in 2018 and 2019) and twelfth (in 2021).