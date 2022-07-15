Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have created special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motor sports, cycling and darts news, on which the most important topics of these sports are published. The Sport Kort section mainly focuses on developments in other sports.

Verhorstert wins bronze at the Zagreb Grand Prix

8:03 p.m.: Judoka Ivo Verhorstert won the bronze medal at the Zagreb Grand Prix. He did it in the class up to 66 kg.

Thanks to the second chance, he qualified for the match for third place, in which he beat the Romanian Lucian Bors Dumitrescu.

Hammer thrower Comenentia eliminated after three bad attempts

7:11 p.m.: Denzel Comenentia did not qualify for the hammer throw final at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, USA. The 26-year-old from Amsterdam, who trains and lives in the United States, disappointed in the qualifiers with three invalid attempts.

Comenentia was the first Dutchman to compete in the World Championships at Hayward Field, the modern athletics stadium in Eugene (Oregon). The last Dutch championships in Apeldoorn also ended in disappointment. Even then, he failed to properly eject the 7.26 kilo heavy ball from the cage.

Comenentia was already not among the candidates for a medal. His best distance this season is 75.21 meters and with that he is not very high in the world rankings.

The riders second in the Nations Cup Falsterbo

7:09 p.m.: The Dutch riders finished second in the Nations Cup (FEI Nations Cup) in Falsterbo, Sweden. As a result, the team of national coach Jos Lansink is now at the top of the general classification. Moreover, the Netherlands are already certain to participate in the final of the Nations Cup in Barcelona. “It was great. I’m super happy with it,” Lansink said.

“We came back very strong,” Lansink continues. “In the first round we were a little behind. But the ‘zero rounds’ always take us to the top of the standings. Qualifying for Barcelona is a nice bonus, according to the former world champion. “It was also intend to achieve this. But this is not the main objective of this year. This qualifies us for the Paris Olympics.

The latter is due to perform at the World Cup next month in Herning, Denmark. Lansink will announce his selection on Wednesday. The Netherlands started at Falsterbo with Jur Vrieling, Johnny Pals, Patrick Lemmen and Harrie Smolders. Belgium won the game.

ADO in the first home game of the new season without an audience

6:26 p.m.: ADO Den Haag must complete the first home game of the new season in the Kitchen Champion division without an audience. ADO will face FC Den Bosch in front of empty stands on Friday 14 August.

The professional football prosecutor imposed this sanction in response to the unrest at ADO Den Haag – Excelsior on May 29. Around this match, where promotion to the Eredivisie was at stake, ADO fans behaved badly. ADO gave up a 3-0 lead against the team from Rotterdam and it eventually became 4-4. Excelsior secured promotion via the necessary penalty shootout, which caused great frustration among The Hague club’s supporters.

ADO accepted the conviction and decided not to appeal.

MVV will play Tuesday morning because of the heat

3:03 p.m.: MVV will play the exhibition match against Patro Eisden on Tuesday morning instead of evening. The Maastricht club decided to do so due to the expected heat.

According to forecasts, the temperature in Maastricht could climb to 39 degrees on Tuesday. “At such temperatures, the health of everyone involved in the field is at risk. De Geusselt’s artificial turf amplifies this heat by an additional five to ten degrees,” reports MVV.

The match now starts at 10:00 a.m.

Marc Marquez can start his rehabilitation six weeks after the operation

1:57 p.m.: Motorcyclist Marc Marquez has been cleared to start physiotherapy six weeks after surgery on his left arm in the United States. “We have taken an important step in the recovery process,” said the Spaniard, six-time MotoGP world champion, during the race for his Repsol Honda team.

Marquez, 29, broke his right arm during the 2020 Spanish GP. He then missed the entire season, having to undergo three more surgeries. The most recent operation is his fourth. “During this second examination, the doctors confirmed that the arm bone was fixed correctly. With this, we can start with physiotherapy in the right arm. I am delighted to be able to restore mobility to my arm and thank all the medical team for care and attention.

Marquez wants to return to MotoGP in 2023. The Spaniard will stay in the United States for now to continue working on his recovery.

PEC Zwolle appoints Talpa Network’s Czaikowski as director

12:37 p.m.: Xander Czaikowski is the new managing director of football club PEC Zwolle. Born in Zwolle, he still works at Talpa Network, where he is responsible for the digital distribution of audio and video content.

Czaikowski, 46, starts on September 1 at the PEC, which has been relegated to the first division and forms the management in Zwolle with technical director Marcel Boudesteyn.

“My love for football and my excessive interest in the business side of the football world come together well in this position. I expect that with my knowledge and experience I can add a number of important things to organization,” says Czaikowski.

Spectator record already broken at the European Women’s Championships

11:57 a.m.: At the European Women’s Football Championship in England, the attendance record has already been broken after two rounds. With the match between France and Belgium (2-1) the limit of 240,045 supporters was crossed. This number had been reached during the previous European Championship, in 2017 in the Netherlands.

There are still fifteen matches to play in England: eight group matches, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final. The European Football Association expects to receive nearly half a million visitors. The July 31 final at Wembley is already sold out with 90,000 spectators.

UEFA reports that, as with the men’s finals, places remain empty at some matches. Tickets have been sold, but are unused.

American and Canadian footballers compete for a place at the Paris Games

07:22: Footballers from the United States and Canada will face off for a spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Monday. The two countries reached the Gold Cup final on Thursday at Concacaf, the association of North and Central America and the Caribbean, Canada and Costa Rica.

The United States, reigning world champions, won 3-0 against Costa Rica. Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh scored in the first half, followed by a goal from Ashley Sanchez after the break.

Canada beat Jamaica in the other semi-final, also 3-0. The goals were scored by Jessie Fleming, Allysha Chapman and Adriana Leon.