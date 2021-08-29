Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

Former PSV player Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach

12:39 p.m .: Luc Nilis starts his first job as a head coach. The 54-year-old former forward will coach merged Limburg club SV Belisia, which play at a somewhat lower level, in Belgium.

Nilis played football for PSV between 1994 and 2000 and had great success with the Eindhoven team. The former international has already played for Anderlecht. After his adventure at PSV, Nilis had to prematurely end his career at Aston Villa, after an open fracture in the lower leg.

Nilis then worked for PSV, Kasimpasa, Gençlerbirligi, KSK Hasselt, VVV-Venlo, Ankaragücü and the Jordanian national team as a strikers coach and assistant coach.

Ilya Ivashka first Belarusian with ATP title since 2003

9:47 am: Ilya Ivashka is the first Belarusian tennis player since 2003 to win an ATP Tour tournament. The 27-year-old did this in Winston-Salem in the United States, where he was too strong for Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in the final: 6-0 6-2.

Ivashka lost just two points on his serve in the one-sided game and it only took him 55 minutes to win. This made it the shortest final of this tennis season.

“It was a dream week. A great tournament, ”said Ivashka, the world number 63, who has never yet won a title at the highest level. “I have waited for this so much.”

The last Belarusian tennis player to win an ATP title was Max Mirnii in 2003 in Rotterdam.