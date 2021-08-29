Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport

Sun. Aug 29th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: "Come on man, it's the Games" | Olympic Games New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: “Come on man, it’s the Games” | Olympic Games 2 min read

New Zealand boxer surprised by ear bite: “Come on man, it’s the Games” | Olympic Games

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 62
Gaffney High School honors Dutch footballer Fork who died in training Gaffney High School honors Dutch footballer Fork who died in training 2 min read

Gaffney High School honors Dutch footballer Fork who died in training

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 90
US stops Dutch longer US stops Dutch longer 2 min read

US stops Dutch longer

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 80
Cher Korver kicks off Paralympic basketball with a win Cher Korver kicks off Paralympic basketball with a win 1 min read

Cher Korver kicks off Paralympic basketball with a win

Queenie Bell 3 days ago 66
Zeeland not too fat, but malnourished because of the crown Zeeland not too fat, but malnourished because of the crown 2 min read

Zeeland not too fat, but malnourished because of the crown

Queenie Bell 4 days ago 86
afbeelding Wheelchair basketball players stunt at Paralympic Games against USA 1 min read

Wheelchair basketball players stunt at Paralympic Games against USA

Queenie Bell 4 days ago 97

You may have missed

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi in the footsteps of grandmother Grace Kelly Jazmin Grace Grimaldi in the footsteps of grandmother Grace Kelly 3 min read

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi in the footsteps of grandmother Grace Kelly

Maggie Benson 9 mins ago 16
For sale in Drenthe: Modernized detached luxury villa with a large private garden For sale in Drenthe: Modernized detached luxury villa with a large private garden 3 min read

For sale in Drenthe: Modernized detached luxury villa with a large private garden

Phil Schwartz 10 mins ago 20
Sport Court: Former PSV player Luke Niles (54) begins his first job as head coach | Sports Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport 2 min read

Sport Kort: Former PSV player Luc Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach | sport

Queenie Bell 11 mins ago 19
Awakening 29/8: Verstappen leaves pole in Belgium • Meeting of veterans of Afghanistan Awakening 29/8: Verstappen leaves pole in Belgium • Meeting of veterans of Afghanistan 2 min read

Awakening 29/8: Verstappen leaves pole in Belgium • Meeting of veterans of Afghanistan

Harold Manning 13 mins ago 19