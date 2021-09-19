Sport, Football | Celebrate the goal in the World Cup qualifiers

Sandviken scored ten minutes before playing his first game. The World Cup qualifiers started on Thursday with five matches in Europe. Norway, who are trying to qualify for the ninth consecutive World Cup final, scored the first goal.

Lisa Marie Outland played the second half and scored a hat-trick, while captain Caroline Graham Hansen scored a hat-trick when she sent the ball over the crossbar on the final kick. foot of the match.

Julie Blackstad – of Nordmoor – scored her first goal for the national team and also provided assists, while Sundalen guru Ritten had three assists. Karina Civic and Elizabeth Terland also scored. Norway have also decked out their unique stats in the World Cup qualifiers at home, with 32 wins in 33 appearances.

There was also a positive result which fluctuated with 17 goals after Norway suffered the worst loss in women’s national team history in their previous international game, 0-7 against the Netherlands in June. .

– There was a big difference between the opponent today and what we have encountered in the past, but we completed the game plan and created an endless number of scoring chances and scored ten goals. We also showed a lot of good offensive play, ”said Martin Sjögren, the national coach.

He formed the squad into a new 3-4-2-1 lineup with three midfielders including newcomer Bergsfand and Maria Thorsdottir for 50 Jubilee games.

After 10 minutes, Blakstad sent the ball into the penalty area with a free kick. Liana Ghazaryan managed a duel with Graham Hansen in the goal square, but no further than Bergsvand.

– We got the ball very high after a corner, so it stayed there. “Suddenly I only had the ball for five yards so it was about putting it on the wide side,” said Bergsfand.

Drive one way

It was one-sided from the first kick, but the guests defended themselves well and forced the Norwegians to wait for more goals. She played for almost half an hour when Graham Hansen doubled her lead with his own penalty.

Maria Sakhinova raised her arms in front of her body as she blocked a shot from the Barcelona star which hit the penalty in the corner. Anna Dalacian got a third chance to score, but the latest challenge kept her from doing so.

In the 38th minute, the Norwegians finally got a backstage and Graham Hansen played against forward Emily Haffey, who sent the Civic midfielder off the post with a score of 3-0.

Lisa Marie Otland came in for Civic at half-time and scored with her first touch as she extended her foot through Blackstadt’s position in the 47th minute.

Havi provided her second assist when played by Graham Hansen and sent Blackstadt over the post in the 62nd minute, 5-0. Graham Hansen made it 6-0 in the 78th minute after a game against Ritten, and a minute later Ritten got another assist when she served Outland.

After 87 minutes, Utland knocked the ball home to Reiten, who with a powerful header. Shortly before the hour, substitute Elizabeth Terland scored one goal, while Graham Hansen limited overtime.

20 in a row

As the Norwegian men’s team struggles to overcome a drought that has lasted more than 20 years, the women’s national team have qualified for 20 European Championships and World Cup finals respectively. Norway have participated in all eight World Cup finals that have taken place.

The match against Armenia was the first step towards the play-offs in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The match went well against a team that were 128th in the FIFA rankings and did not score any points in qualifying. for the World Cup.

Resistance increases in intensity over time. In Belgium, Norway have the highest level 2 ranking opponent, and in Poland, they are arguably the strongest level 3 competitor. Poland (away) and Belgium (at home) are rivals in October, but Norway won’t visit Kosovo until Tuesday.

Like Tidens Krav on Facebook