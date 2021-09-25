Stay updated with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news on football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, in which the most important things in these sports are highlighted. In this section Sport Court mainly discusses other news.

Time trials will drive the same distance as the men at the next World Cup

11.42 am: The 2022 World Cycling Championships is the first of its kind. For the first time, personal time testing for elite women is as long as for men. It takes place in Wollongong, a coastal city about 80 kilometers south of Sydney.

Men and women will cover 35.6 kilometers next September. The International Cycling Union UCI reports that both races are scheduled for the same day. Olympic time trial champion Annemick von Wutton has been advocating for years for an equivalent time trial course for men. The UCI states that the adjustment is consistent with the objective of gender equality.

At this year’s Men’s World Cup he ran 43.3 kilometers against the clock, won by Italian Filippo Khanna. Ellen van Dijk was the fastest in the women’s race with a distance of over 30.3 km.

Tennis players beat Europe 3-1 in the Lever Cup

9.17 am: European tennis players take a 3-1 lead in the Laver Cup after the first day’s play. Captain Jorn Borg’s team recorded three singles victories against captain John McEnroe’s team of tennis players from around the world.

Norwegian Caspar Root defeated American Reilly Opelka: 6-3 7-6 (4). Then Italian Matteo Bertini settled in three sets with Canadian Felix Agar-Aliasim: 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-8. That match lasted 3 hours, which was the longest in Rod Laver Cup history. Russia’s Andrzej Roblev defeated Argentina’s Diego Swartzman in three sets (4-6 6-3 11-9).

The point for the team from other parts of the world came from the doubles. American / Canadian pair John Isner / Denis Shapovalov are slightly stronger than German / Italian pair Alexander Sverev / Berettini: 4-6 7-6 (2) 10-1.

Swedish tennis legend Bork says, “You do not want a great start as a team captain.” But we’re not there yet. ” The first three editions were won by European tennis players.