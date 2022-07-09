Sport court: right next to the Nations Cup medal-winning track cyclists | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are featured.

Track cyclists miss medal at Nations Cup in Bali

09:00: Dutch track cyclists Laurine van Riessen and Mylène de Zoete have just missed out on a medal at the Nations Cup competitions in Cali, Colombia. Van Riessen finished fourth in the sprint. For De Zoete, same ranking in the elimination race.

Van Riessen lost in the semifinals to Colombian Martha Bayona in straight sets. In the battle for bronze, the sprinter was also beaten in straight sets by New Zealander Ellesse Andrews. The gold goes to the Frenchwoman Mathilde Gros.

De Zoete finished just short of the podium in the elimination race. Jennifer Valente of the United States won, ahead of Italian world champion Letizia Paternoster. The Mexican Yareli Acevedo also stayed ahead of De Zoete.

The Dutch did not participate in the Nations Cup in Cali.

Hurdler Warholm recovered for World Cup appearance in Eugene

8:55 a.m.: Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm will debut at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, USA. The world record holder in the 400 meter hurdles reported it himself.

Warholm is the defending champion of this section at the World Cup and is the defending Olympic champion. In his first Diamond League game in Rabat, Morocco in early June, he injured his right thigh muscle and stopped the game after the first hurdle. The 26-year-old Norwegian doesn’t know exactly what happened when he was injured.

“It is better now. I feel like I’m ready to start,” he said. “My goal will be to perform as best I can and defend my title. I’m not going to Eugene to compete alone. It’s not my style, but neither do I intend to break the world record every time.” At the Tokyo Olympics, Warholm won a world record 45.94 seconds.

The World Championships in Eugene run from July 15-24.