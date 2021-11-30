Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

Jentong, the world number one in table tennis, won the world title for the first time

08:26: Chinese table tennis player Fen Gentang became world champion for the first time in his life. World No. 1 Sweden Trolls Morecord: 11-6 11-9 11-7 11-8 was in the final match in Houston with clear figures.

Zhendong has long been ranked No. 1 in the world, but lost in the final of the 2017 World Cup and last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, to table tennis legend Ma Long. Long, 33, is not in the United States. Best player in the last three World Cups.

China has a league of its own in global table tennis. Werner Schlecker of Austria was the last table tennis player from outside China to win the World Cup in 2003.

Only 19-year-old Möregard is ranked 77th in the world. In the last four he surprised the German Timo Pol.

Pelicans surprise clippers in NBA for Lithuanian Valencianas

07:35 am: Jonas Valencianas gives New Orleans Pelicans a 39-point victory over LA Clippers in the NBA. It went 123-104 for the Pelicans who visited the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Lithuanian basketball player had the best night of his career and after the first two quarters he already had 29 points to his name. Thanks to the prosperous Valencianas, the Pelicans were already leading the half 67-52.

Valencianas won his first seven three-point attempts. Valanciunas, 29, has been the sixth player in the NBA since 1996-97

Brandon Ingram scored 27 points with Pelicans and Herbert Jones 16. With the home team, Paul George was better with 27 points.

For the Pelicans, who have won just one of their first thirteen games, this is their sixth win of the season. They finished 14th in the Western Conference. Clippers fifth.