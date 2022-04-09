Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

Badosa did not come to Den Bosch with the WDA title

09:57: Tennis star Paula Badosa did not travel to Den Bosch with the WTA title in her pocket. Spain, the Netherlands’ rivals in the Billy Jean King Cup, lost narrowly to Switzerland’s Belinda Benz in the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday in Charleston.

The 24-year-old, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, lost 2-6 7-6 (2) 6-4 to defending Olympic champion Belinda Benzi of Switzerland in a clay match in the United States. The match lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.

In one more week, Badosa will take over as captain of the Spanish team. His comrade Corbine Muguruza canceled the meeting at Masport. The Dutch team is led by Arantza Russ.

Benzik will compete in the last four against Russian player Yokoderina Alexandrova in Charleston. Another semifinal will be played between US athlete Amanda Anisimova and Tunisia’s Ones Japier.

Mavericks won the NBA by 50 points from the Trail Blazers

08:56 am: Dallas Mavericks suffered a major defeat at the NBA Portland Trailblazers. There was no less than 50 points difference in Dallas, where Luca Tonsik’s 39 points went to 128-78. After the first quarter, the difference is already 23 points (36-13)

Tonsik scored 39 points and was good for 11 rebounds. The Slovenian only needed half an hour for its preparation.

Dallas Mavericks is already guaranteed to go to the playoffs. The question is whether the Knights are third or fourth. They have a slightly lower winning draw than the Golden State Warriors (51-29 at 51-29).

Mavericks face San Antonio Spurs in the final game of the season next weekend. They will not have star player Tansik, who made his sixteenth technical mistake this season.

For the first time since 2011, Donsik’s team opens play-offs with a home game.

Athlete Brinkman abandons World Cup and selects marathon for European Championships

08:32 am: Nyenke Bringman selected the marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany this summer, and dropped out of the World Championships in Eugene, USA. The 28-year-old, who set a time of 2.26 in Valencia last year, said: “I think it’s good to have the first experience at the European Championships near home and to wait a while with the World Cup. His marathon debut was 34 runs.

At the time, he had qualified for both the World Cup and the European Championships, which will be held very close this summer. He will be the Dutch trump card in the marathon next Sunday in Rotterdam. She is fourth on the starting list after Stella Barzocio (Kenya), Haven Hailu (Ethiopia) and Rose Selimo (Bahrain).

The former hockey star caught the attention of the athletic world because it was the third fastest time by his 2.26.34 Dutch athletes. Only Lorna Kiplock (2.23.43) and Hilda Gibbott (2.24.37) were ever fast. “I feel very positive about that focus, but I’m still used to it. I’m relaxed about it, but it’s definitely huge. It feels crazy to realize at once that I belong to the Dutch upper class. Can stick in patterns. “