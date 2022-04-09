Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

MotoGP racer Martin scores at the US Grand Prix

10:22 PM Spanish road racer George Martin will start from the pole position at the US Grand Prix in MotoGP on Sunday. The driver in his Ducati is the fastest qualifier in the Austin circuit. Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) was one-third slower than Martin and his time gave him second place on the stage. Italian Francesco Bagno (Ducati) set the third fastest time and completed the front row of the stage for the race.

Championship leader Spaniard Alex Espercaro (Aprilia) will only start from thirteenth place. World champion Fabio Quartarro (Yamaha) starts the race from sixth.

Bo Bendsneyder set the twelfth fastest time in the Moto2 qualifiers, giving him a fourth-row starting point for Sunday’s race. Zonta van den Goorbergh starts at 22nd. American Cameron starts from the Bueber pole.

Friday again for the Bridge players at the World Cup

8:11 p.m. The Netherlands Bridge team missed out on the world title again and had to settle for a silver medal. Switzerland did slightly better in the final at the Italian Salsomagior de Term and won 167-164. At the previous 2019 World Cup, the Orange Bridge players also won silver.

In Italy, the Dutch team consisted of full and semi-pro Bauke Muller (60), Simon de Wijs (48), Ricco van Prooijen (48), Louk Verhees (57), Berend van den Bos (35) and Joris van Lankveld. (33) M முller was also the Netherlands World Champion in 1993 and 2011.

Hans Gelder, technical director of the Dutch Bridge Association, called Friday a ‘great achievement’. “This final is incredibly high, when you are close, you naturally want to win it. So it will be a bitter pill even after the final, but I think everyone will be proud of this silver medal. We have a small country, the best bridge players in the world. We’ve proven it once again. “

Van Anholt and Duets travel to Mallorca to win the World Cup

6:55 p.m. Sailors Odell van Anholt and Annette Duets defeated Tropio Princess Sofia in the 49erFX class. The Netherlands pair only finished in the final medal race to ensure an overall victory at the World Cup.

Brazilian Olympic champions Martin Sofiatti Griel and Kahena Kunze won the medal race, but they did not endanger the first position of Van Anholt and the Duets. The Dutch sailors finished sixth in the final race. The difference in the final points is 10 points.

The duets, who won bronze with Annemick Beckering at the Tokyo Games, traveled for the first time with Van Anholt at the Mallorca event. “If you put two good sailors together and click on it, it goes well. But this week they dominated. It’s so awesome,” said national coach Jab Sealhois.

Luuc van Opzeeland wins bronze medal in new Olympic windsurfing glass IQFoil. The 22-year-old Hoffdorber won the semifinals, but in the final he lost to British Andrew Brown and Italian Niccol Renna.

Badosa did not come to Den Bosch with the WDA title

09:57: Tennis star Paula Badosa did not travel to Den Bosch with the WTA title in her pocket. Spain, the Netherlands’ rivals in the Billy Jean King Cup, lost narrowly to Switzerland’s Belinda Benz in the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday in Charleston.

The 24-year-old, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, lost 2-6 7-6 (2) 6-4 to defending Olympic champion Belinda Benzi of Switzerland in a clay match in the United States. The match lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.

In one more week, Badosa will take over as captain of the Spanish team. His comrade Corbine Muguruza canceled the meeting at Masport. The Dutch team is led by Arantza Russ.

Benzik will compete in the last four against Russian player Yokoderina Alexandrova in Charleston. Another semifinal will be played between US athlete Amanda Anisimova and Tunisia’s Ones Japier.

Mavericks won the NBA by 50 points from the Trail Blazers

08:56 am: Dallas Mavericks suffered a major defeat at the NBA Portland Trailblazers. There was no less than 50 points difference in Dallas, where Luca Tonsik’s 39 points went to 128-78. After the first quarter, the difference is already 23 points (36-13)

Tonsik scored 39 points and was good for 11 rebounds. The Slovenian only needed half an hour for its preparation.

Dallas Mavericks is already guaranteed to go to the playoffs. The question is whether the Knights are third or fourth. They have a slightly lower winning draw than the Golden State Warriors (51-29 at 51-29).

Mavericks face San Antonio Spurs in the final game of the season next weekend. They will not have star player Tansik, who made his sixteenth technical mistake this season.

For the first time since 2011, Donsik’s team opens play-offs with a home game.

Athlete Brinkman abandons World Cup and selects marathon for European Championships

08:32 am: Nyenke Bringman selected the marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany this summer, and dropped out of the World Championships in Eugene, USA. The 28-year-old, who set a time of 2.26 in Valencia last year, said: “I think it’s good to have the first experience at the European Championships near home and to wait a while with the World Cup. His marathon debut was 34 runs.

At the time, he had qualified for both the World Cup and the European Championships, which will be held very close this summer. He will be the Dutch trump card in the marathon next Sunday in Rotterdam. She is fourth on the starting list after Stella Barzocio (Kenya), Haven Hailu (Ethiopia) and Rose Selimo (Bahrain).

The former hockey star caught the attention of the athletic world because it was the third fastest time by his 2.26.34 Dutch athletes. Only Lorna Kiplock (2.23.43) and Hilda Gibbott (2.24.37) were ever fast. “I feel very positive about that focus, but I’m still used to it. I’m relaxed about it, but it’s definitely huge. It feels crazy to realize at once that I belong to the Dutch upper class. Can stick in patterns. “