Messi leads Argentina to the semi-final against Colombia

09:07: With two assists and a goal, Lionel Messi helped Argentina’s national football team reach the Copa America semi-finals. Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0. It didn’t come down to a fight with his good friend Luis Suarez. The next opponent was Colombia, which beat Uruguay on penalties.

Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Lottaro Martinez made goals shortly before half-time as his contract expired as his future at FC Barcelona was uncertain. That second goal came in the 84th minute and effectively ended the game. Messi scored with a free kick in extra time. Not long ago, Ecuador defender Piero Hinkopic was shown a red card.

Messi has not yet added Copa America to his roster. He lost three times to Argentina in the final: Venezuela in 2007, Chile in 2015 and the United States in 2016.

Argentina will face Colombia in Brasilia on Tuesday to advance to the final. In the Brazilian capital, the match between the Colombians and Uruguay ended 0-0. Colombia won 4-2 on penalties.

In the other semi-final Brazil and Peru will face each other.

Milwaukee Bucks basketball players to NBA final

07:07: The Milwaukee Bucks basketball players have reached the NBA Final by beating the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Final. Winning the sixth game of the top seven series 118-107 in Atlanta on Saturday allowed coach Mike Budenholzer’s team to advance to the final 4-2.

For the first time since 1974 the Bucks are in the NBA Finals. They face the Phoenix Suns, who were 4-2 very strong for the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Final. The first final will be played on Tuesday.

In the sixth game against the Hawks, the Bucks had to do it again without the injured star player Giannis Antotoca ounpo. Chris Middleton topped the Bucks with 32 points on Saturday. Juru Holiday scored 27 points. Brooke Lopez, the star of the previous game, helped the team to victory with 13 points this time.