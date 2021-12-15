Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

German handball women want to continue with national coach Kroner

11:14 am German handball women want to continue with Netherlands national coach Henk Kroner. The Umbrella Volleyball Federation made the announcement after a disappointing elimination for the country in the quarterfinals of the World Championships. “I’m sure he’s the right man in the right place,” said federal President Andreas Michaelman.

Germany exited hosts Spain in the quarterfinals and have been waiting for a World Cup medal since 2007. Kroner’s contract expires in April. The German Hand Federation believes that the continuity of the training staff is important. “We feel we are on the right track and there is no reason to take drastic action.

Alonso is the new coach of the Uruguayan football team

10:13 am Diego Alonso has been appointed the new head coach of the Uruguayan football team. He took office more than fifteen years after Oscar Tabares was fired last month.

Alonso, 46, has played for Valencia and Atletico Madrid, and has played in 8 international tournaments for Uruguay.

Alonso will lead Uruguay to next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Uruguay are seventh in the World Cup qualifiers with 4 rounds. The top four teams advance to the World Cup, with the 5th team having a second chance at the intercontinental play-offs.

Benfica appealed to the coach to suspend Jesus

07:43 p.m. Benfica has appealed against the 15-day suspension of George Jesus. After a clash with FC Porto (1-1) on May 6, the attitude coach was harshly critical of the referee. Seven months later the disciplinary committee of the Portuguese Football Association found that he should still be punished.

Benfica did not accept the sentence and did not understand why the disciplinary committee was now reaching a verdict. Benfica will play against Porto twice this month for the league and trophy.

Benfica will face Ajax in the eighth final of the Champions League. The Amsterdam team will first play abroad on 23 February. Johan Cruijff’s return to the Arena is scheduled for March 15. Benfica are third in the Portuguese league, 4 points behind Porto and Sporting Portugal.