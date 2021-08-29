Stay up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news on football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, in which the most important things in these sports are highlighted. In this section Sport Court mainly discusses other news.

Former PSV player Nilesh (54) begins his first job as head coach

Day 12.39: Luke Niles is starting his first job as head coach. The 54-year-old former striker will coach Limburg-linked club SV Felicia, who play at a slightly lower level in Belgium.

Nilis played football for PSV between 1994 and 2000 and was very successful with the Eindhoven team. The former international has previously played for Anderlecht. After his adventure at PSV, Niles had to end his life prematurely at Aston Villa after an open fracture in his lower leg.

Nilis has worked as a striker coach and assistant coach for the PSV, Kasimbasa, Zenelberligi, KSK Hazelt, Vivi-Wenlow, Anchorage and the Jordanian national team.

Ilya Ivashka is the first Belarusian to hold the ATP title since 2003

9.47 am: Ilya Ivashka is the first Belarusian tennis player to win a match on the ATP Tour since 2003. The 27-year-old did it in Winston-Salem, USA, where he was very strong against Michael Yemer of Sweden in the final: 6-0 6-2.

In a side game Iwashka lost only two points on his serve, which took 55 minutes to win. It was the shortest final of this tennis season.

“It’s a dream week. A great match,” said Ivashka, number 63 in the world, who has never won a top title before. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

The last tennis player from Belarus was Max Mirnyi in Rotterdam in 2003.