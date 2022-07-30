Keep up to date with all sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, we have dedicated pages on our website that highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Canoeist Wegman places seventh in World Cup finals

1.30 pm: Martina Wegmann finished seventh in the K1 final at the World Slalom Championships in Augsburg, Germany. The gold went to Germany’s Ricardo Funk (30).

Wegmann, 33, finished ninth in the final battle in Augsburg on Saturday morning. Lena Deunissen scored for the twentieth time and was not allowed to leave the final. Wegman also finished seventh at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Second place in American snowshoes is Terpstra

10:15 am: Mountain biker Anne Terpstra finished second in the short race at the World Cup race in Snowshoe, USA. Terpstra, 31, only had to put up with American Gwentlyn Gibson in the US. Gibson was 2 seconds faster.

Terpstra is second in the rankings. Australia’s Rebecca McConnell, who finished eighteenth in the shorter race, leads the way.

David Nordeman finished 27th in the men’s race.

Brooksby beat six-time champion Isner in Atlanta

08.44 am: American tennis player John Isner will not compete this weekend for his seventh ATP title in nine years in Atlanta. The 37-year-old Isner lost in the quarter-finals 3-6 6-1 6-4 to compatriot Jenson Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world.

World No. 25 Isner captured the title last year in Atlanta and was the top seed in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He advanced to the finals in 2016. Then he lost to Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out at the last minute this year.

Unbeaten Brooksby, 21, will face compatriot Francis Tiafoe in the last four. It was too strong 6-4 6-2 for Brandon Nakashima, who reached the final last year. The other semi-final is between Australian Alex de Minar and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

US hard court season kicks off in Atlanta The last Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open, begins on August 29 in New York.

Liverpool without Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season

08.33 am: Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season. The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a pre-season hamstring injury during an exhibition game against Crystal Palace on July 15.

“It’s about his hamstring, we all hate that word. But sometimes hamstring injuries happen and now it’s Aux’s turn,” said coach Jurgen Klopp, who did not say how long the midfielder would be sidelined. No surgery required.

Liverpool open the season on Saturday with a Community Shield game. The opponent then was Manchester City. Fulham are next weekend’s Premier League opponents.

Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived from Arsenal five years ago.