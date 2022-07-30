Keep up to date with all sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, we have dedicated pages on our website that highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Algaraz returns to the finals in Umak

11:02 PM: On the Umac clay court, Carlos Algarz and Janic Sinner will face off in Sunday’s final. Algaras, the top seed who won his first ATP title in the Croatian city last year, defeated Italian qualifier Giulio Seppiri in the semi-finals: 7-5 4-6 6-3. Second-seeded Italian Sinner had the better of compatriot Franco Agamemnon 6-1 6-3.

Sinner (20) is ranked tenth in the world. The Italian won four ATP titles last year but is still waiting for his first prize of the season.

Algaras, ranked fifth in the world, has already won four titles this year (Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid). The 19-year-old Spaniard also reached the final in Hamburg last week, but lost there to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Danny Buijs is yet to score with KV Mechelen

9.38 pm: Coach Danny Bueges lost his second league game with KV Mechelen. Buijs, who came from FC Groningen, lost with his team at KV Oostende (2-1). Last week, Mechelen opened the season with a 2-0 defeat against coach Mark van Pommel’s Royal Antwerp FC.

Ghanaian David Atanga scored twice in the first half for Ostend, who finished 12th in the regular season last season. Seventh-placed Mechelen did not go further than a second-half goal from Thibaut Beir despite Ostend’s Alessandro Albanese receiving a red card after the break.

Dutch BMX riders at the World Championships in Nantes: Schippers and van der Burgh eliminated, Kimman and sisters by Smulders

9.22 pm: Most of the Dutch BMX riders have made it through the preliminary rounds of the World Championships in the French city of Nantes. Defending and Olympic champion Nick Kimman finished second in his heat, with Mitchell Schottman fourth. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Merel Smulders and her sister Laura finished first and third respectively. Like Manon Veenstra, they have advanced to the quarterfinals.

They are on Sunday’s show, as are the semi-finals and finals. Last year’s No. 2 Judy Pau can’t be there because of a broken thumb. Jay Schippers and Dave van der Burgh were stuck in the heats.

Dutch softball players reclaim European title

8.25 pm: Netherlands softball players have won the European title in Spain. The Orange were too strong to beat Great Britain 7-0 in the final of the European Championship. Two days earlier, the softball players had lost 5-0 to the British women in the group stage.

The Orange scored three runs in the third inning. After that, the team moved further and further away from Great Britain. Britt Vonk scored two points at the Estadio Municipal de Sofpol Antonio Hervas in Sant Poi de Llobregat near Barcelona. Pitcher Eva Wurtman stayed on the Dutch mound through seven innings and gave up just one basehit.

Dutch softball players became champions of Europe for the eleventh time. The previous title was dated from 2017. After that, the Orange lost twice to Italy in the final. The Italian women had to settle for bronze in Barcelona.

Formula E driver De Vries was third in London

7:23 PM: Nyck de Vries takes to the podium at the London E-prix. The 27-year-old Dutchman finished third in the first of two Formula E races in the English capital this weekend, behind Briton Jack Dennis and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne. Vantourne, de Vries’ team-mate at Mercedes, leads the World Cup standings.

Vandoorne strengthened his lead in London as his rivals Jean-Éric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara finished thirteenth and nineteenth respectively. De Vries is 75 points behind his teammate in seventh. After his sixteenth place finish in London, countryman Robin Frijns (Envision) is sixth in the rankings.

Another race in London will continue on Sunday, the fourteenth of sixteen in the championship. The last two races will be held in South Korea in two weeks.

Van Dijk and AK Pace places on the social shield

6 pm: Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake go head-to-head in the battle for the English Super Cup Community Shield in Leicester from 6pm. As usual, Orange skipper Van Dijk has been a regular at Liverpool, who won the FA Cup and League Cup last season. AK, part of the Dutch national team, could start at national champions Manchester City under coach Pep Guardiola.

In Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat, Spaniard Adrien replaced the injured Alisson Becker under the bar. Up front, coach Jurgen Klopp opts for Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Asset Darwin Nunez starts on the bench.

Best signing Erling Holland starts at City. The Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund has officially made his debut for the English champions. Manchester City were one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

Visser’s second podium finish in the W series at the Hungaroring

5:28 pm: Beatske Visser takes her second podium in the women’s W series. The 27-year-old driver near Sneek finished third behind British women Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick at the Hungaroring in Hungary.

Visser had already finished third in the inaugural race in Miami earlier this season. The Dutchman finished second in Hungary behind Powell, who recorded his first win of the year from pole position. Chadwick, who had won the first six races, started from fifth place. The 24-year-old Briton moved up to second in the race, but he was unable to overtake Powell.

Chadwick became the first W Series champion in 2019 and extended his title last year. Visser finished second in the championship in 2019; Last year she was eighth. Chadwick is on his way to his third world title with 143 points. Powell is second with 68 points and Visser is third with the same number of points. There are four more races in the season, two of which will be held in Mexico City at the end of October.

Canoeist Wegman places seventh in World Cup finals

1.30 pm: Martina Wegmann finished seventh in the K1 final at the World Slalom Championships in Augsburg, Germany. The gold went to Germany’s Ricardo Funk (30).

Wegmann, 33, finished ninth in the final battle in Augsburg on Saturday morning. Lena Deunissen scored for the twentieth time and was not allowed to leave the final. Wegman also finished seventh at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Second place in American snowshoes is Terpstra

10:15 am: Mountain biker Anne Terpstra finished second in the short race at the World Cup race in Snowshoe, USA. Terpstra, 31, only had to put up with American Gwentlyn Gibson in the US. Gibson was 2 seconds faster.

Terpstra is second in the rankings. Australia’s Rebecca McConnell, who finished eighteenth in the shorter race, leads the way.

David Nordeman finished 27th in the men’s race.

Brooksby beat six-time champion Isner in Atlanta

08.44 am: American tennis player John Isner will not compete this weekend for his seventh ATP title in nine years in Atlanta. The 37-year-old Isner lost in the quarter-finals 3-6 6-1 6-4 to compatriot Jenson Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world.

World No. 25 Isner captured the title last year in Atlanta and was the top seed in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He advanced to the finals in 2016. Then he lost to Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out at the last minute this year.

Unbeaten Brooksby, 21, will face compatriot Francis Tiafoe in the last four. It was too strong 6-4 6-2 for Brandon Nakashima, who reached the final last year. The other semi-final is between Australian Alex de Minar and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

US hard court season kicks off in Atlanta The last Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open, begins on August 29 in New York.

Liverpool without Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season

08.33 am: Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season. The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a pre-season hamstring injury during an exhibition game against Crystal Palace on July 15.

“It’s about his hamstring, we all hate that word. But sometimes hamstring injuries happen and now it’s Aux’s turn,” said coach Jurgen Klopp, who did not say how long the midfielder would be sidelined. No surgery required.

Liverpool open the season on Saturday with a Community Shield game. The opponent then was Manchester City. Fulham are next weekend’s Premier League opponents.

Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived from Arsenal five years ago.