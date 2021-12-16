“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Here’s What You See After The End Credits Of The Marvel Studios Movie



Note: this article contains SPOILERS.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in theaters in the Netherlands since today. So now is a good time to explain what you’ll see after the end credits of the Spider-Man movie.

The film premiered in the United States on Monday. In Spider-Man: No Path Home see how Peter Parker enlists Doctor Strange’s help to cast a spell that resets the universe so no one knows Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man. Things go wrong and villains from the past are arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the credits

Of movie Spider-Man: No Path Home lasts 2.5 hours and contains two scenes after the credits. Well, scenes …

The first is the one that refers to the scene after the end credits of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. We see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) sitting in a bar. He has a conversation with his second personality, the Venom symbiote. Both speak of the universe in which they find themselves. Then he suddenly disappears into his own universe. But: a drop of Venom remains. A sign that Venom is returning to the MCU.

The second is not really a scene, but a look into the future. Then you see the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! Want to see the leaked version? Check it out here (while you can).