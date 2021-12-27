Spice Girls talk about new tour: “Hope with Victoria”
The Spice Girls would love to perform again and arranged it according to band member Mel C (47). “Sporty Spice” recounted it during a visit to the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” presented by guest host Howie Mandel. According to Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, this is a series of concerts in the United States.
“This has always been the plan”
“I really hope we talk about it. That was always the plan after doing some fantastic shows in the UK and Ireland. It was the best thing we ever put on, it was all so creative. the time of our lives, but we have to come back because we love the US Our fans here are really amazing, ”Mel said.
Victoria Beckham was not present during the last tour, she had already indicated early on that she would focus her attention on her fashion company. Still, Mel is hoping she could join us now. “Our relationship is so good and it always will be. It was a shame she wasn’t here, but we understand that. That doesn’t take away from the fact that it would be great if she could be convinced.”
