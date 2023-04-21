slam celebrates its tenth anniversary in partnership with Zaha Hadid (1950-2016) with the release of the bright, dynamic Arias Infinita (Picture 1). The architectural suspension consists of the original structural layers of Aria And Aviation, which wind harmoniously in sinuous waves through each space, reaching a dizzying two meters at the highest points, available in white and gold tones. The diapers are handmade and hand assembled, tailored around a Lentiflex® that casts an ever-changing glow and changes the view from different angles.

Eliza Giovannoni designed module (photo 2) from Slamp with surprising and unique light refractions in mind. The versatile and elegant collection of Lentiflex® is intentionally minimalist: uniform and soft lighting circulates energetically throughout the collection. Modula is available in two textures. THE Pleatedversion undulates linearly like medieval columns, and Crystal is a sparkling intertwining of reflections. Two versions, a single or double suspension and a linear or twisted floor model, give each room a personal touch. The twisted model has an angular shape that enhances the dynamic effect of the lamp.

Quantica by Adrian Rachele (photo 3) is a luminous sculpture. Almost weightless but unbreakable Opalflex® is covered with a golden textile-like texture and then custom made.

The airy and romantic Tulip facilities of Marc Sadler have become a permanent fixture in Slamp’s repertoire. There is now also a rechargeable table version (photo 4), the luminaire is a hand-formed Lentiflex© flower on a steel rod enclosing a hot LED source.

THE The lollo collection of At Lorenza Bozzoli’s gets a new addition with a linear pendant light is an ode to divas and fifties glamour. Linear La Lollo (photo 5) is a cascade of cylinders in light and unbreakable technopolymer containing an LED source. Prismatic and metallic textures merge in a contemporary, almost textile effect.

Miguel Arruda’s Nuvem finds its origin in one of his sculptures from 1980. His creation for Slamp takes a dynamic turn with NuvemMotion (photo 6), an endless floating cloud that not only illuminates a space, but also moves within it. The modular system, available in white and velvet, adapts to any space or event and literally shapes itself thanks to a motorized system and application. The hexagonal Opalflex® modules are illuminated by bi-directional spotlights which amplify an already intense energy current.

